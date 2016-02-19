Advances in Computers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120121113, 9780080566436

Advances in Computers, Volume 11

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Franz Alt Morris Rubinoff
Serial Volume Editors: Marshall C. Yovits
eBook ISBN: 9780080566436
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 1971
Page Count: 404
Details

No. of pages:
404
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080566436

About the Serial Editors

Franz Alt Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

American Institute of Physics, New York, New York

Morris Rubinoff Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Moore School of Electrical Engineering University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Research Associates, Inc. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

About the Serial Volume Editors

Marshall C. Yovits Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Computer and Information Ohio State University Columbus, Ohio Science

