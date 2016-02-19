Advances in Computers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120121083, 9780080566405

Advances in Computers, Volume 8

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Franz Alt Morris Rubinoff
eBook ISBN: 9780080566405
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 344
No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080566405

About the Serial Editors

Franz Alt Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Bureau of Standards, Washington, D. C

Morris Rubinoff Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Moore School of Electrical Engineering University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Research Associates, Inc. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

