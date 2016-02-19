Advances in Computers, Volume 5

The survey articles included in Volume 5 have been selected with two aims in mind: to arrive at a balanced sampling of the computer field, and to emphasize the subjects of most active current interest. Articles cover topics such as the role of computers in delivering election results; the state of computer development in the Soviet Union and its neighbors; artificial intelligence; and applications of computers to the design of optical instruments, to nuclear reactor design, and to the determination of the structure of crystals or molecules from X-ray diffraction patterns.