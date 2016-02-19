Advances in Computers, Volume 5
1st Edition
Description
The survey articles included in Volume 5 have been selected with two aims in mind: to arrive at a balanced sampling of the computer field, and to emphasize the subjects of most active current interest. Articles cover topics such as the role of computers in delivering election results; the state of computer development in the Soviet Union and its neighbors; artificial intelligence; and applications of computers to the design of optical instruments, to nuclear reactor design, and to the determination of the structure of crystals or molecules from X-ray diffraction patterns.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 396
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080566375
About the Serial Editors
Franz Alt Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
National Bureau of Standards, Washington, D. C
Morris Rubinoff Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Moore School of Electrical Engineering University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Research Associates, Inc. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania