Advances in Computers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120121052, 9780080566375

Advances in Computers, Volume 5

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Franz Alt Morris Rubinoff
eBook ISBN: 9780080566375
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 396
Description

The survey articles included in Volume 5 have been selected with two aims in  mind: to arrive at a balanced sampling of the computer field, and to emphasize the subjects of most active current interest. Articles cover topics such as the role of computers in delivering election results; the state of computer development in the Soviet Union and its neighbors; artificial intelligence; and applications of computers to the design of optical instruments, to nuclear reactor design, and to the determination of the structure of crystals or molecules from X-ray diffraction patterns.

Details

No. of pages:
396
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080566375

About the Serial Editors

Franz Alt Serial Editor

National Bureau of Standards, Washington, D. C

Morris Rubinoff Serial Editor

Moore School of Electrical Engineering University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Research Associates, Inc. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

