Advances in Computer Chess - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080268989, 9781483137575

Advances in Computer Chess

1st Edition

Pergamon Chess Series

Editors: M. R. B. Clarke
eBook ISBN: 9781483137575
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 190
Advances in Computer Chess 3 focuses on the mechanics involved in playing chess on computer. This book features an extensive discussion of the game wherein it is played in a different setting.
The selection, which is composed of 13 chapters, features the extensive contributions of researchers who continuously search for ways to improve playing chess on computer. This book starts with the discussion of the basic principles and concepts that can impose changes on how the game is played. A discussion is devoted to the Belle chess hardware. What is clearly pointed out in this section is the speed of the program relative to responses made while playing. A comparison is made between the performance of human and computer in playing chess. The complexity of various computer moves are then elaborated by highlighting how these moves can alter the pace as well as the result of the game. The development of a program that is aimed at solving problems on how chess is played is also noted. This book is a sure hit for those who are fond of playing chess in any playing field.

Table of Contents


Error Analysis of the Minimax Principle

Benefits of Minimax Search

A Special-Purpose Machine for an Improved Search Algorithm for Deep Chess Combinations

Belle Chess Hardware

Computer Chess Strength

The Bratko-Kopec Experiment: A Comparison of Human and Computer Performance in Chess

Automatic Induction of Classification Rules for a Chess Endgame

Machine Aided Refinement of Correct Strategies for the Endgame in Chess

A Learning Chess Program

Development of a Program for Solving Retrograde Analysis Chess Problems

Information and Complexity in Chess

Positional Long-Range Planning in Computer Chess

Decision Making and Computers

Index

No. of pages:
190
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483137575

M. R. B. Clarke

