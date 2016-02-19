Advances in Computer Assisted Learning contains selected proceedings from the CAL Symposium on Computer Assisted Learning held at the University of Nottingham in the UK in 1985. This book reviews advances in computer-assisted learning in the areas of curriculum development, visually handicapped and disabled students, project work in schools, television, viewdata and video applications, database applications, and engineering education and training. This monograph has 35 chapters and opens with a discussion on the computing aspects of interactive video, focusing on the design and production of the software used to control the videodisc developed by the Open University in the UK. The next chapter illustrates a variety of case studies whereby local viewdata has been exploited by both teachers and their pupils in different parts of Europe. Attention then turns to the use of computer-assisted communication in the education of the visually impaired; the use of microcomputers in teaching electronics; and theoretical considerations in selecting software for language arts. This text will be of interest to educators and policymakers who want to implement computer technology in the classroom.

Table of Contents



Preface

Organizing Committee

Computing Aspects of Interactive Video

Local View-data — An International CAL Resource

Software and Television — A New Approach

Laboratory Equipment Training Utilizing CAL and Interactive Video-Cassettes

Computer Assisted Communication in the Education of the Visually Impaired

Designing Microcomputer Programs for Disabled Students

The Coventry Computer Based Learning Project

The Introduction of Computers into a School

Quest — Two Curriculum Projects: Perspectives, Practice and Evidence

Using Logo in the Mathematics Classroom. What are the Implications of Pupil Devised Goals

The Topic-cal Project

A Heuristic Problem Solver

Teaching about the Electricity Supply Industry — The Development and Evaluation of a Computer Based Teaching Package for Schools

Designing an Interactive Modeling Environment

ENGOL — Engineering-Graphics-Oriented Language: The Core of a "Computational Engineering Graphics" Implementation

CAL: Improved Learning and Improved Teaching

Teaching Electronics with the Aid of a Microcomputer

Using CAL to Broaden Design Experience for Undergraduate Engineers

An Attempt to Optimize Teachers' and Learners' Contributions and the Computer's

Teacher Training in Computers and Education: A Two-Year Experience

A Strategy for the Eighties

Relating Research to Curriculum and Course Development

Extended muSIMP/muMATH for Teaching and Learning Mathematics

Theoretical Considerations in Selecting Language Arts Software

The Computer and the Pre-school Child; The Written Language and Play

The Role of the Computer in Developing Children Classificatory Abilities

Generating Language Learning with CAL

Conflict: The Establishment of a Teacher-Friendly Database for the Computer Organization of Role-playing in the Classroom

Interactive Databases for Leisure Learning

Computer Aided Training in a Renal Dialysis Ward — A Unique Approach

Use of Computer Assisted Teaching in Clinical Dentistry

Social Responsibility in Technological Environments

CAL in Canada: Innovations and Their Sources in Teaching and Learning

A Decade of CAL at a Dutch University

Computers and Religious Education

Index

