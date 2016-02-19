Advances in Computer Assisted Learning
1st Edition
Selected Proceedings from the CAL 85 Symposium
Advances in Computer Assisted Learning contains selected proceedings from the CAL Symposium on Computer Assisted Learning held at the University of Nottingham in the UK in 1985. This book reviews advances in computer-assisted learning in the areas of curriculum development, visually handicapped and disabled students, project work in schools, television, viewdata and video applications, database applications, and engineering education and training. This monograph has 35 chapters and opens with a discussion on the computing aspects of interactive video, focusing on the design and production of the software used to control the videodisc developed by the Open University in the UK. The next chapter illustrates a variety of case studies whereby local viewdata has been exploited by both teachers and their pupils in different parts of Europe. Attention then turns to the use of computer-assisted communication in the education of the visually impaired; the use of microcomputers in teaching electronics; and theoretical considerations in selecting software for language arts. This text will be of interest to educators and policymakers who want to implement computer technology in the classroom.
Computing Aspects of Interactive Video
Local View-data — An International CAL Resource
Software and Television — A New Approach
Laboratory Equipment Training Utilizing CAL and Interactive Video-Cassettes
Computer Assisted Communication in the Education of the Visually Impaired
Designing Microcomputer Programs for Disabled Students
The Coventry Computer Based Learning Project
The Introduction of Computers into a School
Quest — Two Curriculum Projects: Perspectives, Practice and Evidence
Using Logo in the Mathematics Classroom. What are the Implications of Pupil Devised Goals
The Topic-cal Project
A Heuristic Problem Solver
Teaching about the Electricity Supply Industry — The Development and Evaluation of a Computer Based Teaching Package for Schools
Designing an Interactive Modeling Environment
ENGOL — Engineering-Graphics-Oriented Language: The Core of a "Computational Engineering Graphics" Implementation
CAL: Improved Learning and Improved Teaching
Teaching Electronics with the Aid of a Microcomputer
Using CAL to Broaden Design Experience for Undergraduate Engineers
An Attempt to Optimize Teachers' and Learners' Contributions and the Computer's
Teacher Training in Computers and Education: A Two-Year Experience
A Strategy for the Eighties
Relating Research to Curriculum and Course Development
Extended muSIMP/muMATH for Teaching and Learning Mathematics
Theoretical Considerations in Selecting Language Arts Software
The Computer and the Pre-school Child; The Written Language and Play
The Role of the Computer in Developing Children Classificatory Abilities
Generating Language Learning with CAL
Conflict: The Establishment of a Teacher-Friendly Database for the Computer Organization of Role-playing in the Classroom
Interactive Databases for Leisure Learning
Computer Aided Training in a Renal Dialysis Ward — A Unique Approach
Use of Computer Assisted Teaching in Clinical Dentistry
Social Responsibility in Technological Environments
CAL in Canada: Innovations and Their Sources in Teaching and Learning
A Decade of CAL at a Dutch University
Computers and Religious Education
P. R. Smith
Queen Mary College, London, UK