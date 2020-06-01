Advances in Computational Techniques for Biomedical Image Analysis

Prof. Savita Gupta (SG) is a Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University. She has received her M.E degree from Thapar University and Ph.D. degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar. She has been working in Panjab University for more than 11 years and is currently designated as Director, UIET, Panjab University. She is passionately performing her research activities in the field of Signal and Image Processing, Medical Image Analysis, Wavelets based Signal and Image processing, Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive neuroscience. Her contributions in the field of speckle noise reduction in Ultrasound images is widely acknowledged in the field of biomedical engineering. She has contributed more than 40 research papers in reputed journals and more than 30 conference articles are there to her credit. So far, 5 students have completed their Ph.D. and 9 students are currently pursuing Ph.D under her supervision. She has an h-index of 66 and i10 index of 481.