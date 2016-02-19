Advances in Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry V8

Advances in Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry, Volume 8, presents five papers covering topics that range from biochemical aspects of the genetics of the various mutants of the fruit fly Drosophila to the physiological, biophysical, and biochemical mechanisms in diving animals. The first study on the biochemistry and genetics of purine metabolism in Drosophila melanogaster examines purine nucleotide biosynthesis and interconversion, catabolism of purines, genetics of catabolic enzymes, and purine auxotrophy. The second study on central nervous system regulation of pituitary melanocyte-stimulating hormone presents experiments with amphibians, reptiles, and mammals that test nervous-neuroendocrine control of MSS release. The third study examines the comparative physiology of calcium regulation in submammalian vertebrates, including fishes, amphibians, and birds. The fourth study looks at the cerebellum of fishes. The final paper deals with the comparative physiology of diving in vertebrates. The book will be useful to biologists given their appreciation of functional biological principles, as well as a reference tool for specialists.

Table of Contents



Contributors to Volume 8

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Errata

The Biochemistry and Genetics of Purine Metabolism in Drosophila melanogaster

I. Introduction

II. Purine Nucleotide Biosynthesis and Interconversion

III. Catabolism of Purines

IV. The Genetics of Catabolic Enzymes

V. Pteridines

VI. Purine Auxotrophy

VII. Prospects for the Biochemical Genetic Analysis of Purine Metabolism in Drosophila

References

Central Nervous System Regulation of Pituitary Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormone

I. Introduction

II. Microanatomical Brain-Pituitary Relationships

III. Experiments with Amphibians, Reptiles, and Mammals That Test Nervous-Neuroendocrine Control of MSS Release

IV. Conclusion: A General Model

V. Summary

References

The Comparative Physiology of Calcium Regulation in Submammalian Vertebrates

I. Introduction

II. Glands and Hormones

III. Calcium Regulation in Fishes

IV. Calcium Regulation in Amphibians

V. Calcium Regulation in Reptiles

VI. Calcium Regulation in Birds

VII. Summary

References

The Cerebellum of Fishes: A Comparative Neurophysiological and Neuroanatomical Review

I. Introduction

II. General Considerations of What Constitutes the Cerebellum in Fishes

III. Cerebellar Morphology

IV. Electrophysiological Studies of the Cerebellum in Fishes

V. The Anatomy and Physiology of Cerebellar Afferents

VI. The Output from the Cerebellum

VII. Functional Studies: Effects of Ablation and Stimulation

VIII. The Lateral Line Lobes

IX. General Observations and Concluding Remarks

X. Appendix: A List of Fishes Cited in This Article

References

The Comparative Physiology of Diving in Vertebrates

I. Introduction

II. Diving Behavior and Performance

III. Cutaneous Gas Exchange

IV. Oxygen Stores

V. Metabolism during Diving

VI. Biochemical Adaptations

VII. Cardiovascular System and Circulatory Adjustments during Diving

VIII. Control of Cardiovascular Adjustments to Diving

IX. Control of the Respiratory Responses to Diving

X. Temperature Regulation and Adaptations to Low Temperature

XI. Deep Diving and the Effects of Hydrostatic Pressure

XII. Respiratory Properties of the Blood

XIII. The Diving Response and Man

References

Index







