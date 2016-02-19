Advances in Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry V8
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry, Volume 8, presents five papers covering topics that range from biochemical aspects of the genetics of the various mutants of the fruit fly Drosophila to the physiological, biophysical, and biochemical mechanisms in diving animals. The first study on the biochemistry and genetics of purine metabolism in Drosophila melanogaster examines purine nucleotide biosynthesis and interconversion, catabolism of purines, genetics of catabolic enzymes, and purine auxotrophy. The second study on central nervous system regulation of pituitary melanocyte-stimulating hormone presents experiments with amphibians, reptiles, and mammals that test nervous-neuroendocrine control of MSS release. The third study examines the comparative physiology of calcium regulation in submammalian vertebrates, including fishes, amphibians, and birds. The fourth study looks at the cerebellum of fishes. The final paper deals with the comparative physiology of diving in vertebrates. The book will be useful to biologists given their appreciation of functional biological principles, as well as a reference tool for specialists.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume 8
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Errata
The Biochemistry and Genetics of Purine Metabolism in Drosophila melanogaster
I. Introduction
II. Purine Nucleotide Biosynthesis and Interconversion
III. Catabolism of Purines
IV. The Genetics of Catabolic Enzymes
V. Pteridines
VI. Purine Auxotrophy
VII. Prospects for the Biochemical Genetic Analysis of Purine Metabolism in Drosophila
References
Central Nervous System Regulation of Pituitary Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormone
I. Introduction
II. Microanatomical Brain-Pituitary Relationships
III. Experiments with Amphibians, Reptiles, and Mammals That Test Nervous-Neuroendocrine Control of MSS Release
IV. Conclusion: A General Model
V. Summary
References
The Comparative Physiology of Calcium Regulation in Submammalian Vertebrates
I. Introduction
II. Glands and Hormones
III. Calcium Regulation in Fishes
IV. Calcium Regulation in Amphibians
V. Calcium Regulation in Reptiles
VI. Calcium Regulation in Birds
VII. Summary
References
The Cerebellum of Fishes: A Comparative Neurophysiological and Neuroanatomical Review
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations of What Constitutes the Cerebellum in Fishes
III. Cerebellar Morphology
IV. Electrophysiological Studies of the Cerebellum in Fishes
V. The Anatomy and Physiology of Cerebellar Afferents
VI. The Output from the Cerebellum
VII. Functional Studies: Effects of Ablation and Stimulation
VIII. The Lateral Line Lobes
IX. General Observations and Concluding Remarks
X. Appendix: A List of Fishes Cited in This Article
References
The Comparative Physiology of Diving in Vertebrates
I. Introduction
II. Diving Behavior and Performance
III. Cutaneous Gas Exchange
IV. Oxygen Stores
V. Metabolism during Diving
VI. Biochemical Adaptations
VII. Cardiovascular System and Circulatory Adjustments during Diving
VIII. Control of Cardiovascular Adjustments to Diving
IX. Control of the Respiratory Responses to Diving
X. Temperature Regulation and Adaptations to Low Temperature
XI. Deep Diving and the Effects of Hydrostatic Pressure
XII. Respiratory Properties of the Blood
XIII. The Diving Response and Man
References
Index
