Advances in Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry V7 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120115075, 9780323152884

Advances in Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry V7

1st Edition

Editors: O Lowenstein
eBook ISBN: 9780323152884
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 384
Description

Advances in Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry, Volume 7, presents four papers that illustrate a logical progression from evolutionary and genetic aspects of the biochemistry of a family of enzymes to the biochemical. The first study deals with the comparative biochemistry, physiology, and genetics of animal α-amylases. The second study examines the biochemistry of intercellular recognition, which is a component of so many biological phenomena. It covers the evolution of intercellular recognition processes; primitive sex mechanisms as precursors of intercellular recognition; conjugation in single-celled eukaryotes; fertilization in metazoans; cell aggregation as a developmental event in cellular slime molds; aggregation of dissociated sponge cells; and contact cellular interactions during embryonic development. The third paper explores the role of amino acids in neurotransmission. The final paper on the biochemical and biophysical aspects of the complex range of functions of the swimbladder in fishes establishes a link with the higher categories of organismal interaction in the fields of behavior and ecology.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume 7

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

The Comparative Biochemistry, Physiology, and Genetics of Animal α-Amylases

I. Introduction

II. Catalytic Activity and Its Quantitation

III. Purification and Characterization

IV. Tissue and Organ Distributions

V. Isozymes

VI. Genetics

VII. Regulation of Synthesis and Secretion

VIII. Comparison to Other Amylases

IX. Conclusions and Speculations

References

The Biochemistry of Intercellular Recognition

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Evolution of Intercellular Recognition Processes

IV. Primitive Sex Mechanisms as Precursors of Intercellular Recognition

V. Conjugation in Single-Celled Eukaryotes

VI. Fertilization in Metazoans

VII. Cell Aggregation as a Developmental Event in Cellular Slime Molds

VIII. Aggregation of Dissociated Sponge Cells

IX. Contact Cellular Interactions during Embryonic Development

X. Conclusions

References

Amino Acids as Neurotransmitters

I. Introduction

II. Neutral Amino Acids

III. Acidic Amino Acids

IV. Conclusions

References

Physiology and Function of the Swimbladder

I. Introduction

II. Gas Composition

III. Gas Secretion

IV. Gas Resorption

V. Buoyancy

VI. Pressure Sensitivity

VII. Hearing

VIII. Sound Production

IX. Oxygen Source

References

Subject Index






No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323152884

About the Editor

O Lowenstein

