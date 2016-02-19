Advances in Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry V7
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry, Volume 7, presents four papers that illustrate a logical progression from evolutionary and genetic aspects of the biochemistry of a family of enzymes to the biochemical. The first study deals with the comparative biochemistry, physiology, and genetics of animal α-amylases. The second study examines the biochemistry of intercellular recognition, which is a component of so many biological phenomena. It covers the evolution of intercellular recognition processes; primitive sex mechanisms as precursors of intercellular recognition; conjugation in single-celled eukaryotes; fertilization in metazoans; cell aggregation as a developmental event in cellular slime molds; aggregation of dissociated sponge cells; and contact cellular interactions during embryonic development. The third paper explores the role of amino acids in neurotransmission. The final paper on the biochemical and biophysical aspects of the complex range of functions of the swimbladder in fishes establishes a link with the higher categories of organismal interaction in the fields of behavior and ecology.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume 7
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
The Comparative Biochemistry, Physiology, and Genetics of Animal α-Amylases
I. Introduction
II. Catalytic Activity and Its Quantitation
III. Purification and Characterization
IV. Tissue and Organ Distributions
V. Isozymes
VI. Genetics
VII. Regulation of Synthesis and Secretion
VIII. Comparison to Other Amylases
IX. Conclusions and Speculations
References
The Biochemistry of Intercellular Recognition
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Evolution of Intercellular Recognition Processes
IV. Primitive Sex Mechanisms as Precursors of Intercellular Recognition
V. Conjugation in Single-Celled Eukaryotes
VI. Fertilization in Metazoans
VII. Cell Aggregation as a Developmental Event in Cellular Slime Molds
VIII. Aggregation of Dissociated Sponge Cells
IX. Contact Cellular Interactions during Embryonic Development
X. Conclusions
References
Amino Acids as Neurotransmitters
I. Introduction
II. Neutral Amino Acids
III. Acidic Amino Acids
IV. Conclusions
References
Physiology and Function of the Swimbladder
I. Introduction
II. Gas Composition
III. Gas Secretion
IV. Gas Resorption
V. Buoyancy
VI. Pressure Sensitivity
VII. Hearing
VIII. Sound Production
IX. Oxygen Source
References
Subject Index
