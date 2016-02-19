Advances in Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry V6 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120115068, 9780323158305

Advances in Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry V6

1st Edition

Editors: O Lowenstein
eBook ISBN: 9780323158305
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 272
Description

Advances in Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry, Volume 6, presents three papers linked by their relevance to comparative neurophysiology. The first paper on high-frequency hearing in mammals examines the sensitivity to, production, and behavioral utilization of high-frequency sound for a wide range of mammals from bats, rodents, whales, dolphins, and seals to the insectivores, primates, edentates, and carnivores. The second paper examines axonal flow and fast transport in nerves. Special attention is given to the differences in substrate and mechanism in slow and fast transport. The neuron is presented as a suitable cell type for the investigation of intracellular transport in general. The third paper on the secretory activity of neurons and related electrical activity presents a comparative assessment of all ""neurocrine"" activities, including those in the service of neuroendocrine coordination or of synaptic transmission of information. Special attention is given to the nature of vesicles containing the neurosecretions and transmitter substances and to the mechanisms of release. The electrical events accompanying such neurocrine activities are discussed.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume 6

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Auditory Sensitivity at High Frequencies in Mammals

I. Methods

II. Bats

III. Rodents

IV. Cetacea and Pinnipedia

V. Other Species

VI. Anatomical Correlates of High-Frequency Hearing

VII. Summary and Conclusions

References

Axonal Flow and Fast Transport in Nerves

I. Introduction

II. Axonal Flow and Slow Transport

III. Fast Transport

IV. Conclusion

References

Secretory Activity of Neurons and Related Electrical Activity

I. Introduction

II. Secretory Activity

III. Electrical Activity of Neurosecretory Cells

IV. Conclusions

References

Subject Index




