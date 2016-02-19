Advances in Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry V3
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry, Volume 3 focuses on phylogenetic and taxonomic value of enzyme variation between species; synthesis of proteins in the formation of specialized cells; and how organisms metabolize compounds.
The selection first offers information on variation in enzyme structure and function and molecular aspects of cytodifferentiation. Discussions focus on molecular basis of enzyme evolution, genetic basis of evolution, technical difficulties in the comparative study of enzymes, and enzyme evolution and phylogeny. The text then takes a look at the comparative metabolism of xenobiotics, including oxidations, reductions, dechlorinations and dehydrochlorinations, bromination, formation of peptides, acetylation, and evolutionary and taxonomic aspects of detoxication.
The manuscript examines the biochemistry of supporting materials in organisms and crustacean metabolism. Topics include survey of natural supporting materials, properties of supporting materials and their consequences, carbohydrate and lipid metabolism, terminal oxidation and energy production, and enzymes, pigments, and biochemical adaptation to environment.
The selection is a valuable reference for readers interested in the developments in the processes, methodologies, and approaches in comparative physiology and biochemistry.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume 3
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Variation in Enzyme Structure and Function: The Guidelines of Evolution
I. Introduction
II. Molecular Basis of Enzyme Evolution
III. The Genetic Basis of Evolution
IV. Technical Difficulties in the Comparative Study of Enzymes
V. Enzyme Evolution and Phylogeny
VI. Summary and Conclusions
Molecular Aspects of Cytodifferentiation
I. What Is Cytodifferentiation?
II. Is there a Valid Analogy between Cell Differentiation and Enzymic Adaptation in Microorganisms?
III. Is there a Special Restriction of Transcription of Genetic Information in Differentiated Cells?
IV. How Do Embryonic Inducers or Effectors Produce their Effects?
V. How Are the Phenotypes of Differentiated Cells Inherited?
The Comparative Metabolism of Xenobiotics
I. Introduction
II. Oxidations
III. Reductions
IV. Dechlorinations and Dehydrochlorinations
V. Bromination
VI. The Glutathione Conjugation 194
VII. Formation of Peptides
VIII. Acetylation
IX. Formation of Glycosides
X. Formation of Ethereal Sulfates
XI. Formation of Phosphates
XII. Methylation
XIII. Cyanide Detoxication
XIV. Evolutionary and Taxonomic Aspects of Detoxication
XV. Conclusion
The Biochemistry of Supporting Materials in Organisms
I. Introduction
II. Survey of Natural Supporting Materials
III. Some Necessary Properties of Supporting Materials and their Consequences
Crustacean Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Carbohydrate Metabolism
III. Lipid Metabolism
IV. Amino Acid and Nitrogen Metabolism
V. Terminal Oxidation and Energy Production
VI. Enzymes
VII. Pigments
VIII. Biochemical Adaptation to Environment
IX. Concluding Remarks
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 430
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323150651