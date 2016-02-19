Advances in Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry V3 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123955128, 9780323150651

Advances in Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry V3

1st Edition

Editors: O Lowenstein
eBook ISBN: 9780323150651
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 430
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advances in Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry, Volume 3 focuses on phylogenetic and taxonomic value of enzyme variation between species; synthesis of proteins in the formation of specialized cells; and how organisms metabolize compounds.

The selection first offers information on variation in enzyme structure and function and molecular aspects of cytodifferentiation. Discussions focus on molecular basis of enzyme evolution, genetic basis of evolution, technical difficulties in the comparative study of enzymes, and enzyme evolution and phylogeny. The text then takes a look at the comparative metabolism of xenobiotics, including oxidations, reductions, dechlorinations and dehydrochlorinations, bromination, formation of peptides, acetylation, and evolutionary and taxonomic aspects of detoxication.

The manuscript examines the biochemistry of supporting materials in organisms and crustacean metabolism. Topics include survey of natural supporting materials, properties of supporting materials and their consequences, carbohydrate and lipid metabolism, terminal oxidation and energy production, and enzymes, pigments, and biochemical adaptation to environment.

The selection is a valuable reference for readers interested in the developments in the processes, methodologies, and approaches in comparative physiology and biochemistry.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume 3

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Variation in Enzyme Structure and Function: The Guidelines of Evolution

I. Introduction

II. Molecular Basis of Enzyme Evolution

III. The Genetic Basis of Evolution

IV. Technical Difficulties in the Comparative Study of Enzymes

V. Enzyme Evolution and Phylogeny

VI. Summary and Conclusions

References

Molecular Aspects of Cytodifferentiation

I. What Is Cytodifferentiation?

II. Is there a Valid Analogy between Cell Differentiation and Enzymic Adaptation in Microorganisms?

III. Is there a Special Restriction of Transcription of Genetic Information in Differentiated Cells?

IV. How Do Embryonic Inducers or Effectors Produce their Effects?

V. How Are the Phenotypes of Differentiated Cells Inherited?

References

The Comparative Metabolism of Xenobiotics

I. Introduction

II. Oxidations

III. Reductions

IV. Dechlorinations and Dehydrochlorinations

V. Bromination

VI. The Glutathione Conjugation 194

VII. Formation of Peptides

VIII. Acetylation

IX. Formation of Glycosides

X. Formation of Ethereal Sulfates

XI. Formation of Phosphates

XII. Methylation

XIII. Cyanide Detoxication

XIV. Evolutionary and Taxonomic Aspects of Detoxication

XV. Conclusion

References

The Biochemistry of Supporting Materials in Organisms

I. Introduction

II. Survey of Natural Supporting Materials

III. Some Necessary Properties of Supporting Materials and their Consequences

References

Crustacean Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Carbohydrate Metabolism

III. Lipid Metabolism

IV. Amino Acid and Nitrogen Metabolism

V. Terminal Oxidation and Energy Production

VI. Enzymes

VII. Pigments

VIII. Biochemical Adaptation to Environment

IX. Concluding Remarks

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
430
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323150651

About the Editor

O Lowenstein

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.