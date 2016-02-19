Advances in Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry V2
Advances in Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry puts emphasis on the advances in the studies of physiology and biochemistry. Divided into four chapters, this book focuses first on the fundamentals in the electrobiology of excitable tissues of animals. Topics discussed are cell structure and bioelectronics activity; the ionic theory of bioelectrogenesis; evolution and molecular basis of bioelectrogenesis; and extension of the atomic theory. The second part offers a comparison of mechanisms of conduction as well as integration of excitation in the central nervous system of invertebrates. Given emphasis are morphological determinants of integrative capacity, giant fiber systems, integration of dynamic stimulus parameters, and the patterns of innervation and central organization of small-fibered elements. The third part deals with metabolic behavior of knallgasbacteria. A survey of species and strains is discussed, including the fixation of carbon dioxide, the utilization of hexoses, and the respiratory chain of these bacteria. The concluding part offers a comparative physiology of marsupials. Given emphasis are reproductive and digestive physiology, temperature regulation, and the control of water and salt level of these animals. This book is valuable for readers interested in doing research on physiology and biochemistry.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Comparative Electrobiology of Excitable Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Cell Structure and Bioelectric Activity
III. The Ionic Theory of Bioelectrogenesis
IV. Contributions from Comparative Electrobiology
V. Extension of the Ionic Theory
VI. Anomalous Spikes
VII. Interrelation of Responses Due to Various Ionic Reactions
VIII. The Molecular Basis of Bioelectrogenesis
IX. Transmission—Synaptic and Ephaptic
X. Interrelations of Different Components in Synaptic Transmission
XI. Evolution of Bioelectrogenesis
References
The Comparative Physiology of Invertebrate Central Neurons
I. Introduction
II. Morphological Determinants of Integrative Capacity
III. The Properties of Junctions
IV. Spontaneity
V. Giant Fiber Systems
VI. Patterns of Innervation and Central Organization of Small-Fibered Elements
VII. The Integration of Dynamic Stimulus Parameters
VIII. Conclusion
References
Physiology and Biochemistry of Knallgasbacteria
I. Introduction
II. Survey of Species and Strains
III. Growth
IV. Fixation of Carbon Dioxide
V. Respiratory Chain
VI. The Utilization of Hexoses
VII. The Influence of Molecular Hydrogen on the Utilization of Organic Substrates: The "Hydrogen Effect"
VIII. Accumulation and Reutilization of Storage Materials
References
Comparative Physiology of Marsupials
I. Introduction
II. Digestive Physiology
III. Control of Water and Salt Levels and Excretion of Urea
IV. Temperature Regulation
V. Blood
VI. Neurophysiology
VII. Reproductive Physiology
References
Author Index
Subject Index
