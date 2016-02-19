Advances in Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry V2

Advances in Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry puts emphasis on the advances in the studies of physiology and biochemistry. Divided into four chapters, this book focuses first on the fundamentals in the electrobiology of excitable tissues of animals. Topics discussed are cell structure and bioelectronics activity; the ionic theory of bioelectrogenesis; evolution and molecular basis of bioelectrogenesis; and extension of the atomic theory. The second part offers a comparison of mechanisms of conduction as well as integration of excitation in the central nervous system of invertebrates. Given emphasis are morphological determinants of integrative capacity, giant fiber systems, integration of dynamic stimulus parameters, and the patterns of innervation and central organization of small-fibered elements. The third part deals with metabolic behavior of knallgasbacteria. A survey of species and strains is discussed, including the fixation of carbon dioxide, the utilization of hexoses, and the respiratory chain of these bacteria. The concluding part offers a comparative physiology of marsupials. Given emphasis are reproductive and digestive physiology, temperature regulation, and the control of water and salt level of these animals. This book is valuable for readers interested in doing research on physiology and biochemistry.