Advances in Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry V2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123955111, 9780323151238

Advances in Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry V2

1st Edition

Editors: O Lowenstein
eBook ISBN: 9780323151238
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 416
Description

Advances in Comparative Physiology and Biochemistry puts emphasis on the advances in the studies of physiology and biochemistry. Divided into four chapters, this book focuses first on the fundamentals in the electrobiology of excitable tissues of animals. Topics discussed are cell structure and bioelectronics activity; the ionic theory of bioelectrogenesis; evolution and molecular basis of bioelectrogenesis; and extension of the atomic theory. The second part offers a comparison of mechanisms of conduction as well as integration of excitation in the central nervous system of invertebrates. Given emphasis are morphological determinants of integrative capacity, giant fiber systems, integration of dynamic stimulus parameters, and the patterns of innervation and central organization of small-fibered elements. The third part deals with metabolic behavior of knallgasbacteria. A survey of species and strains is discussed, including the fixation of carbon dioxide, the utilization of hexoses, and the respiratory chain of these bacteria. The concluding part offers a comparative physiology of marsupials. Given emphasis are reproductive and digestive physiology, temperature regulation, and the control of water and salt level of these animals. This book is valuable for readers interested in doing research on physiology and biochemistry.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Comparative Electrobiology of Excitable Membranes

I. Introduction

II. Cell Structure and Bioelectric Activity

III. The Ionic Theory of Bioelectrogenesis

IV. Contributions from Comparative Electrobiology

V. Extension of the Ionic Theory

VI. Anomalous Spikes

VII. Interrelation of Responses Due to Various Ionic Reactions

VIII. The Molecular Basis of Bioelectrogenesis

IX. Transmission—Synaptic and Ephaptic

X. Interrelations of Different Components in Synaptic Transmission

XI. Evolution of Bioelectrogenesis

References

The Comparative Physiology of Invertebrate Central Neurons

I. Introduction

II. Morphological Determinants of Integrative Capacity

III. The Properties of Junctions

IV. Spontaneity

V. Giant Fiber Systems

VI. Patterns of Innervation and Central Organization of Small-Fibered Elements

VII. The Integration of Dynamic Stimulus Parameters

VIII. Conclusion

References

Physiology and Biochemistry of Knallgasbacteria

I. Introduction

II. Survey of Species and Strains

III. Growth

IV. Fixation of Carbon Dioxide

V. Respiratory Chain

VI. The Utilization of Hexoses

VII. The Influence of Molecular Hydrogen on the Utilization of Organic Substrates: The "Hydrogen Effect"

VIII. Accumulation and Reutilization of Storage Materials

References

Comparative Physiology of Marsupials

I. Introduction

II. Digestive Physiology

III. Control of Water and Salt Levels and Excretion of Urea

IV. Temperature Regulation

V. Blood

VI. Neurophysiology

VII. Reproductive Physiology

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323151238

About the Editor

O Lowenstein

