Advances in Communication Systems: Theory and Applications, Volume 2 focuses on laser transmission, stochastic approximation, optical techniques, adaptive compression, and synchronous satellite and manned space-flight communication systems.

The selection first offers information on a study of multiple scattering of optical radiation with applications to laser communication and a recursive method for solving regression problems. Discussions focus on the mathematical model of the optical communication system; numerical characterization of transmission channel; computational aspects of the equation of radiative transfer; and applications to communications problems. The text then examines the optical techniques in communication systems, as well as optics fundamentals and applications to communications.

The manuscript takes a look at synchronous satellite communication systems and the theory of adaptive data compression. Topics include system compression ratio, open-loop mean square error, synchronous satellites, anticipated developments in synchronous satellite technology, and closed-loop mean square error. The text also elaborates on manned spaceflight communications systems and the orbiting geophysical observatory communication system.

The text is a valuable reference for researchers interested in laser transmission, synchronous satellite and manned space-flight communication systems, and adaptive compression.