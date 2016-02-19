Advances in Communication Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483229393, 9781483264257

Advances in Communication Systems

1st Edition

Theory and Applications

Editors: A. V. Balakrishnan
eBook ISBN: 9781483264257
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 342
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

A Study of Multiple Scattering of Optical Radiation with Applications to Laser Communication

Introduction

I. Mathematical Model of the Optical Communication System

II. Elements of Single-Scattering Theory

III. Optical Signals on Multiple-Scattered Fields

IV. Detection of Optical Signals

V. Mathematical Model for Multiple-Scattered Radiation

VI. Computational Aspects of the Equation of Radiative Transfer

VII. Numerical Characterization of the Transmission Channel

VIII. Applications and Criticisms of the Theory

Appendix A

Appendix B

References

Stochastic Approximation: A Recursive Method for Solving Regression Problems

I. Introduction

II. Stochastic Approximation: Mathematical Foundation and Background

III. Applications to Communications Problems

References

Optical Techniques in Communication Systems

I. Introduction

II. Optics Fundamentals

III. Applications to Communications

IV. Summarizing Remarks

References

Synchronous Satellite Communication Systems

I. Introduction

II. Synchronous Satellites

III. Present Synchronous Satellite Technology

IV. Anticipated Developments in Synchronous Satellite Technology

Theory of Adaptive Data Compression

I. Introduction

II. System Operation

III. Data Model

IV. Open-Loop Mean Square Error

V. Closed-Loop Mean Square Error

VI. System Compression Ratio

VII. Conclusions

References

Manned Spaceflight Communications Systems

I. Introduction

II. Requirements

III. Mercury

IV. Gemini

V. Apollo

VI. Spacecraft Antennas

VII. Earth Network

VIII. Compatibility and Performance Testing

Appendix A: Ranging Subsystem

Appendix B: Circuit Margin Calculations

Orbiting Geophysical Observatory Communication System

I. Introduction

II. The OGO Design

III. Summary of OGO-A Flight Test Results

IV. Summary of OGO-C Flight Test Results

V. Summary

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Advances in Communication Systems: Theory and Applications, Volume 2 focuses on laser transmission, stochastic approximation, optical techniques, adaptive compression, and synchronous satellite and manned space-flight communication systems.

The selection first offers information on a study of multiple scattering of optical radiation with applications to laser communication and a recursive method for solving regression problems. Discussions focus on the mathematical model of the optical communication system; numerical characterization of transmission channel; computational aspects of the equation of radiative transfer; and applications to communications problems. The text then examines the optical techniques in communication systems, as well as optics fundamentals and applications to communications.

The manuscript takes a look at synchronous satellite communication systems and the theory of adaptive data compression. Topics include system compression ratio, open-loop mean square error, synchronous satellites, anticipated developments in synchronous satellite technology, and closed-loop mean square error. The text also elaborates on manned spaceflight communications systems and the orbiting geophysical observatory communication system.

The text is a valuable reference for researchers interested in laser transmission, synchronous satellite and manned space-flight communication systems, and adaptive compression.

