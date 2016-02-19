Advances in Communication Systems
1st Edition
Theory and Applications
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
A Study of Multiple Scattering of Optical Radiation with Applications to Laser Communication
Introduction
I. Mathematical Model of the Optical Communication System
II. Elements of Single-Scattering Theory
III. Optical Signals on Multiple-Scattered Fields
IV. Detection of Optical Signals
V. Mathematical Model for Multiple-Scattered Radiation
VI. Computational Aspects of the Equation of Radiative Transfer
VII. Numerical Characterization of the Transmission Channel
VIII. Applications and Criticisms of the Theory
Appendix A
Appendix B
References
Stochastic Approximation: A Recursive Method for Solving Regression Problems
I. Introduction
II. Stochastic Approximation: Mathematical Foundation and Background
III. Applications to Communications Problems
References
Optical Techniques in Communication Systems
I. Introduction
II. Optics Fundamentals
III. Applications to Communications
IV. Summarizing Remarks
References
Synchronous Satellite Communication Systems
I. Introduction
II. Synchronous Satellites
III. Present Synchronous Satellite Technology
IV. Anticipated Developments in Synchronous Satellite Technology
Theory of Adaptive Data Compression
I. Introduction
II. System Operation
III. Data Model
IV. Open-Loop Mean Square Error
V. Closed-Loop Mean Square Error
VI. System Compression Ratio
VII. Conclusions
References
Manned Spaceflight Communications Systems
I. Introduction
II. Requirements
III. Mercury
IV. Gemini
V. Apollo
VI. Spacecraft Antennas
VII. Earth Network
VIII. Compatibility and Performance Testing
Appendix A: Ranging Subsystem
Appendix B: Circuit Margin Calculations
Orbiting Geophysical Observatory Communication System
I. Introduction
II. The OGO Design
III. Summary of OGO-A Flight Test Results
IV. Summary of OGO-C Flight Test Results
V. Summary
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Advances in Communication Systems: Theory and Applications, Volume 2 focuses on laser transmission, stochastic approximation, optical techniques, adaptive compression, and synchronous satellite and manned space-flight communication systems.
The selection first offers information on a study of multiple scattering of optical radiation with applications to laser communication and a recursive method for solving regression problems. Discussions focus on the mathematical model of the optical communication system; numerical characterization of transmission channel; computational aspects of the equation of radiative transfer; and applications to communications problems. The text then examines the optical techniques in communication systems, as well as optics fundamentals and applications to communications.
The manuscript takes a look at synchronous satellite communication systems and the theory of adaptive data compression. Topics include system compression ratio, open-loop mean square error, synchronous satellites, anticipated developments in synchronous satellite technology, and closed-loop mean square error. The text also elaborates on manned spaceflight communications systems and the orbiting geophysical observatory communication system.
The text is a valuable reference for researchers interested in laser transmission, synchronous satellite and manned space-flight communication systems, and adaptive compression.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483264257