Advances in Communication Systems

1st Edition

Theory and Applications

Editors: A. V. Balakrishnan
eBook ISBN: 9781483264929
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 326
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Signal Selection Theory for Space Communication Channels

I. Introduction

II. Description of the Channel and Channel Capacity

III. Optimal Signal Selection Problem

IV. Regular Simplex Coding

Appendix

References

Theories of Pattern Recognition

I. Introduction

II. Minimum Distance Recognition

III. Synthesis of Threshold Functions

IV. The Decision Theoretic Approach

V. Conclusions

References

The Digilock Orthogonal Modulation System

I. Definition of Orthogonal Signals

II. Restrictions Placed on Practical System Waveforms

III. An Example of an Orthogonal Modulation System—Discrete Pulse Position Modulation

IV. A Second Example of an Orthogonal System—Discrete Frequency Modulation

V. The "Digilock" Mechanization of an Orthogonal Communication System

VI. Synchronization

VII. The Digilock Mechanization of an Orthogonal Modulation System

References

Telemetry and Command Techniques for Planetary Spacecraft

I. The Planetary Missions

II. Fundamentals of Communication Links

III. Telemetry and Command System Philosophy

IV. Synchronization Theory

V. Two-Channel Systems

VI. Single-Channel Systems

VII. Future Trends

Nomenclature

References

Communication from Weather Satellites

I. Introduction

II. The Tiros Spacecraft

III. Tiros Operation and Performance

IV. The Nimbus Spacecraft System

V. Review and Outlook

References

Information Theory of Quantum-Mechanical Channels

I. Introduction

II. Capacity of an Ideal Quantum-Mechanical Channel

III. Quantum Noise in a Linear Passive "Noiseless" Channel

IV. Noise in "Noisy" Quantum-Mechanical Channels

V. Formulas Involving Density Matrices

VI. Extension to Linear Amplifiers

VII. Differential Equations—Interpretation as a Markov Process

VIII. Canonical Signals

IX. Amplifiers in Spatial Representation

X. A Family of Wave Packets for a Harmonic Oscillator

XI. Quantum Theory of Parametric Amplifiers

XII. Photon Interpretation of Parametric Excitation

XIII. Photon Correlation

XIV. Formulas for the First and Second Moments

XV. Moment Formula for Phase-Locking Amplifiers

Appendix

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Advances in Communication Systems: Theory and Applications, Volume 1 focuses on the innovations in the methodologies, technologies, processes, and applications in communication systems.

The selection first offers information on signal selection theory for space communication channels, theories of pattern recognition, and digilock orthogonal modulation system. Discussions focus on digilock mechanization of an orthogonal modulation system, restrictions placed on practical system waveforms, minimum of distance recognition, synthesis of threshold function, and regular simplex coding. The text then ponders on telemetry and command techniques for planetary spacecraft and communication from weather satellite, including planetary missions, telemetry and command system philosophy, Tiros operation and performance, and the Nimbus spacecraft system.

The book examines the information theory of quantum-mechanical channels, as well as the capacity of an ideal quantum-mechanical channel, amplifiers in spatial representation, quantum theory of parametric amplifiers, photon correlation, and moment formula for phase-locking amplifiers.

The selection is a dependable reference for researchers in communications interested in the advancements in communication systems.

Details

No. of pages:
326
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483264929

