Advances in Communication Systems
1st Edition
Theory and Applications
Signal Selection Theory for Space Communication Channels
I. Introduction
II. Description of the Channel and Channel Capacity
III. Optimal Signal Selection Problem
IV. Regular Simplex Coding
Appendix
References
Theories of Pattern Recognition
I. Introduction
II. Minimum Distance Recognition
III. Synthesis of Threshold Functions
IV. The Decision Theoretic Approach
V. Conclusions
References
The Digilock Orthogonal Modulation System
I. Definition of Orthogonal Signals
II. Restrictions Placed on Practical System Waveforms
III. An Example of an Orthogonal Modulation System—Discrete Pulse Position Modulation
IV. A Second Example of an Orthogonal System—Discrete Frequency Modulation
V. The "Digilock" Mechanization of an Orthogonal Communication System
VI. Synchronization
VII. The Digilock Mechanization of an Orthogonal Modulation System
References
Telemetry and Command Techniques for Planetary Spacecraft
I. The Planetary Missions
II. Fundamentals of Communication Links
III. Telemetry and Command System Philosophy
IV. Synchronization Theory
V. Two-Channel Systems
VI. Single-Channel Systems
VII. Future Trends
Nomenclature
References
Communication from Weather Satellites
I. Introduction
II. The Tiros Spacecraft
III. Tiros Operation and Performance
IV. The Nimbus Spacecraft System
V. Review and Outlook
References
Information Theory of Quantum-Mechanical Channels
I. Introduction
II. Capacity of an Ideal Quantum-Mechanical Channel
III. Quantum Noise in a Linear Passive "Noiseless" Channel
IV. Noise in "Noisy" Quantum-Mechanical Channels
V. Formulas Involving Density Matrices
VI. Extension to Linear Amplifiers
VII. Differential Equations—Interpretation as a Markov Process
VIII. Canonical Signals
IX. Amplifiers in Spatial Representation
X. A Family of Wave Packets for a Harmonic Oscillator
XI. Quantum Theory of Parametric Amplifiers
XII. Photon Interpretation of Parametric Excitation
XIII. Photon Correlation
XIV. Formulas for the First and Second Moments
XV. Moment Formula for Phase-Locking Amplifiers
Appendix
References
Description
Advances in Communication Systems: Theory and Applications, Volume 1 focuses on the innovations in the methodologies, technologies, processes, and applications in communication systems.
The selection first offers information on signal selection theory for space communication channels, theories of pattern recognition, and digilock orthogonal modulation system. Discussions focus on digilock mechanization of an orthogonal modulation system, restrictions placed on practical system waveforms, minimum of distance recognition, synthesis of threshold function, and regular simplex coding. The text then ponders on telemetry and command techniques for planetary spacecraft and communication from weather satellite, including planetary missions, telemetry and command system philosophy, Tiros operation and performance, and the Nimbus spacecraft system.
The book examines the information theory of quantum-mechanical channels, as well as the capacity of an ideal quantum-mechanical channel, amplifiers in spatial representation, quantum theory of parametric amplifiers, photon correlation, and moment formula for phase-locking amplifiers.
The selection is a dependable reference for researchers in communications interested in the advancements in communication systems.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 326
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483264929