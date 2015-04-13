Advances in Colonoscopy, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323359740, 9780323359924

Advances in Colonoscopy, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 25-2

1st Edition

Authors: Douglas Rex
eBook ISBN: 9780323359924
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323359740
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th April 2015
Description

Colonoscopy is the bread and butter for endoscopists and advances in the procedure to reduce time, improve efficiency, and prevent errors are very important for this group. The newest advances look at colonoscopy efficiency and a better way to target tissue sampling, which avoids random biopsies and instead looks at ways to predict areas for sampling. The Guest Editors have selected top experts to provide these important updates and they also address current thinking that questions the continued value of colonoscopies as predictors of colon cancer. The issue will be a very popular one, and it needs to be heavily promoted.

English
© Elsevier 2015
Elsevier
9780323359924
9780323359740

Douglas Rex

Chancellor's Professor, Indiana University School of Medicine, Professor of Medicine, Director of Endoscopy, Gastroenterology, Indianapolis, IN

