Advances in Cognitive–Behavioral Research and Therapy, Volume 4 comprises a diversity of advances in cognitive—behavioral research and practice. This book discusses the origin of memories, predicting depression, and attributional bias in aggressive children. The context goodness of fit model of adjustment, role of cognition in behavioral medicine, elaboration likelihood model of persuasion, and personal constructs in clinical practice are also deliberated in this text. This publication is valuable to researchers and clinicians concerned with cognition and behavior.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

The Origin of Memories

I. Reality Monitoring

II. A Multiple-Entry, Modular Memory System

References

Predicting Depression: A Cognitive-Behavioral Perspective

I. Beck's Cognitive Distortion Model of Depression

II. Attributional Models of Depression

III. Cognitive Aspects of Life Stress Models of Depression

IV. New Directions for Depression Vulnerability Research

V. A Cognitive-Environmental Perspective on Depression

VI. Conclusion

References

Attributional Bias in Aggressive Children

I. The Social Problems of Aggressive Children

II. Studies of Attributional Biases

III. Hypothesized Mechanisms of Action in Inducing Attributional Biases

IV. Clinical Implications

V. Theoretical Implications and Limitations

References

A Person-Context Goodness of Fit Model of Adjustment

I. Theoretical Bases of the Goodness of Fit Model

II. Support for the Goodness of Fit Model from Performance and Satisfaction Research

III. Support for the Goodness of Fit Model from Research on Stress and Coping

IV. Support for the Goodness of Fit Model from Research on Temperament

V. Prescriptions for Assessment

VI. Possible Interventions

VII. Conclusions

References

The Role of Cognition in Behavioral Medicine

I. Introduction

II. The Development of Behavioral Medicine

III. Cognition in Personality and Clinical Research

IV. Role of Cognition in Intervention and Prevention Research

V. Future Directions

References

Processes of Social Influence: The Elaboration Likelihood Model of Persuasion

I. Self-Persuasion

II. The Elaboration Likelihood Model

III. Evidence for the Two Routes to Persuasion

IV. Consequences of High versus Low Elaboration Likelihood

V. Beyond Simple Tests of the Elaboration Likelihood Model

VI. Applications

References

Personal Constructs in Clinical Practice

I. A Reintroduction to Personal Construct Theory

II. Mapping Psychological Space

III. Clinical Conditions from a Constructivist View

IV. Personal Constructs in Psychotherapy

V. Personal Construct Theory and the Cognitive Therapies: Assimilation or Accommodation?

References

Index

