Advances in Cognitive—Behavioral Research and Therapy
1st Edition
Volume 4
Editors: Philip C. Kendall
eBook ISBN: 9781483265261
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th February 1985
Page Count: 358
Description
Advances in Cognitive–Behavioral Research and Therapy, Volume 4 comprises a diversity of advances in cognitive—behavioral research and practice. This book discusses the origin of memories, predicting depression, and attributional bias in aggressive children. The context goodness of fit model of adjustment, role of cognition in behavioral medicine, elaboration likelihood model of persuasion, and personal constructs in clinical practice are also deliberated in this text. This publication is valuable to researchers and clinicians concerned with cognition and behavior.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
The Origin of Memories
I. Reality Monitoring
II. A Multiple-Entry, Modular Memory System
References
Predicting Depression: A Cognitive-Behavioral Perspective
I. Beck's Cognitive Distortion Model of Depression
II. Attributional Models of Depression
III. Cognitive Aspects of Life Stress Models of Depression
IV. New Directions for Depression Vulnerability Research
V. A Cognitive-Environmental Perspective on Depression
VI. Conclusion
References
Attributional Bias in Aggressive Children
I. The Social Problems of Aggressive Children
II. Studies of Attributional Biases
III. Hypothesized Mechanisms of Action in Inducing Attributional Biases
IV. Clinical Implications
V. Theoretical Implications and Limitations
References
A Person-Context Goodness of Fit Model of Adjustment
I. Theoretical Bases of the Goodness of Fit Model
II. Support for the Goodness of Fit Model from Performance and Satisfaction Research
III. Support for the Goodness of Fit Model from Research on Stress and Coping
IV. Support for the Goodness of Fit Model from Research on Temperament
V. Prescriptions for Assessment
VI. Possible Interventions
VII. Conclusions
References
The Role of Cognition in Behavioral Medicine
I. Introduction
II. The Development of Behavioral Medicine
III. Cognition in Personality and Clinical Research
IV. Role of Cognition in Intervention and Prevention Research
V. Future Directions
References
Processes of Social Influence: The Elaboration Likelihood Model of Persuasion
I. Self-Persuasion
II. The Elaboration Likelihood Model
III. Evidence for the Two Routes to Persuasion
IV. Consequences of High versus Low Elaboration Likelihood
V. Beyond Simple Tests of the Elaboration Likelihood Model
VI. Applications
References
Personal Constructs in Clinical Practice
I. A Reintroduction to Personal Construct Theory
II. Mapping Psychological Space
III. Clinical Conditions from a Constructivist View
IV. Personal Constructs in Psychotherapy
V. Personal Construct Theory and the Cognitive Therapies: Assimilation or Accommodation?
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 15th February 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483265261
About the Editor
Philip C. Kendall
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.