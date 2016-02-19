Advances in Cognitive—Behavioral Research and Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120106042, 9781483265261

Advances in Cognitive—Behavioral Research and Therapy

1st Edition

Volume 4

Editors: Philip C. Kendall
eBook ISBN: 9781483265261
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th February 1985
Page Count: 358
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advances in Cognitive–Behavioral Research and Therapy, Volume 4 comprises a diversity of advances in cognitive—behavioral research and practice. This book discusses the origin of memories, predicting depression, and attributional bias in aggressive children. The context goodness of fit model of adjustment, role of cognition in behavioral medicine, elaboration likelihood model of persuasion, and personal constructs in clinical practice are also deliberated in this text. This publication is valuable to researchers and clinicians concerned with cognition and behavior.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

The Origin of Memories

I. Reality Monitoring

II. A Multiple-Entry, Modular Memory System

References

Predicting Depression: A Cognitive-Behavioral Perspective

I. Beck's Cognitive Distortion Model of Depression

II. Attributional Models of Depression

III. Cognitive Aspects of Life Stress Models of Depression

IV. New Directions for Depression Vulnerability Research

V. A Cognitive-Environmental Perspective on Depression

VI. Conclusion

References

Attributional Bias in Aggressive Children

I. The Social Problems of Aggressive Children

II. Studies of Attributional Biases

III. Hypothesized Mechanisms of Action in Inducing Attributional Biases

IV. Clinical Implications

V. Theoretical Implications and Limitations

References

A Person-Context Goodness of Fit Model of Adjustment

I. Theoretical Bases of the Goodness of Fit Model

II. Support for the Goodness of Fit Model from Performance and Satisfaction Research

III. Support for the Goodness of Fit Model from Research on Stress and Coping

IV. Support for the Goodness of Fit Model from Research on Temperament

V. Prescriptions for Assessment

VI. Possible Interventions

VII. Conclusions

References

The Role of Cognition in Behavioral Medicine

I. Introduction

II. The Development of Behavioral Medicine

III. Cognition in Personality and Clinical Research

IV. Role of Cognition in Intervention and Prevention Research

V. Future Directions

References

Processes of Social Influence: The Elaboration Likelihood Model of Persuasion

I. Self-Persuasion

II. The Elaboration Likelihood Model

III. Evidence for the Two Routes to Persuasion

IV. Consequences of High versus Low Elaboration Likelihood

V. Beyond Simple Tests of the Elaboration Likelihood Model

VI. Applications

References

Personal Constructs in Clinical Practice

I. A Reintroduction to Personal Construct Theory

II. Mapping Psychological Space

III. Clinical Conditions from a Constructivist View

IV. Personal Constructs in Psychotherapy

V. Personal Construct Theory and the Cognitive Therapies: Assimilation or Accommodation?

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
358
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483265261

About the Editor

Philip C. Kendall

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.