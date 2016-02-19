Advances in Cognitive—Behavioral Research and Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120106035, 9781483265254

Advances in Cognitive—Behavioral Research and Therapy

1st Edition

Volume 3

Editors: Philip C. Kendall
eBook ISBN: 9781483265254
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 1984
Page Count: 272
Description

Advances in Cognitive–Behavioral Research and Therapy, Volume 3 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of cognitive–behavioral approaches to psychotherapy. This book presents the developments in the study of cognition, personality, learning, development, social interaction, and behavior therapy.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of attributional processes in dyadic relationships with emphasis on therapeutic and theoretical aspects. This text then examines the advanced methodology of multidimensional scaling. Other chapters consider the application of cognitive–behavioral interventions in educational settings. This book discusses as well the social cognitive processes and effective social behavior, which are linked within a theoretically rich and empirically supported systems model. The final chapter deals with the rational–emotive theoretical position to the area of childhood problems.

This book is a valuable resource for research and applied psychologists. Researchers and clinicians struggling with the interplay of behavior, cognition, and emotion will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Causal Attributions in Intimate Relationships: Toward a Model of Cognitive-Behavioral Marital Therapy

I. Introduction

II. Behavioral Marital Therapy and Cognitive-Behavioral Marital Therapy

III. Attribution Theory: A Schematic Overview

IV. Causal Attributions in Intimate Dyads

V. Research on Attributional Processes in Nonstranger Dyads

VI. Attribution and the Treatment of Distressed Relationships

VII. Cognitive-Behavioral Marital Therapy: Summary and Prospect

References

Recovering Social-Cognitive Schemata: Descriptions and Applications of Multidimensional Scaling for Clinical Research

I. General Theoretical Framework

II. A Research Model to Assess Social-Cognitive Schemata: Merging Psychological Theory and Psychometric Methods

III. An Illustration of Using MDS to Assess Social-Cognitive Schemata

IV. Conclusion: Speculations on the Utility of Multidimensional Scaling in Advancing Theory and Clinical Assessment

References

Covert Modeling

I. Introduction

II. Characteristics of Covert Modeling

III. Outcome Evidence

IV. Issues in Contemporary Research

V. Conclusions

References

Cognitive-Behavioral Interventions in Educational Settings

I. Introduction

II. History of School Interventions

III. Cognitive-Behavioral Interventions in Education

IV. An Organismic Perspective

V. Conclusions

References

Linking Social-Cognitive Processes with Effective Social Behavior: A Living Systems Approach

I. Introduction

II. An Alternative Conceptual Framework: Donald Ford's Living Systems Theory

III. The Contribution of Different Types of Social-Cognitive Processes to Effective Social Behavior

IV. Implications for Research and Therapy

References

Childhood Emotion and Cognitive Behavior Therapy: A Rational-Emotive Perspective

I. RET Conception of Cognition, Emotion, and Behavior

II. A RET Model of Childhood Maladjustment

III. A RET Analysis of Childhood Emotion

IV. Conclusion

Index

