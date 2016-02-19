Advances in Cognitive–Behavioral Research and Therapy, Volume 3 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of cognitive–behavioral approaches to psychotherapy. This book presents the developments in the study of cognition, personality, learning, development, social interaction, and behavior therapy.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of attributional processes in dyadic relationships with emphasis on therapeutic and theoretical aspects. This text then examines the advanced methodology of multidimensional scaling. Other chapters consider the application of cognitive–behavioral interventions in educational settings. This book discusses as well the social cognitive processes and effective social behavior, which are linked within a theoretically rich and empirically supported systems model. The final chapter deals with the rational–emotive theoretical position to the area of childhood problems.

This book is a valuable resource for research and applied psychologists. Researchers and clinicians struggling with the interplay of behavior, cognition, and emotion will also find this book useful.