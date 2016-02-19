Advances in Cognitive—Behavioral Research and Therapy
1st Edition
Volume 3
Description
Advances in Cognitive–Behavioral Research and Therapy, Volume 3 provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of cognitive–behavioral approaches to psychotherapy. This book presents the developments in the study of cognition, personality, learning, development, social interaction, and behavior therapy.
Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of attributional processes in dyadic relationships with emphasis on therapeutic and theoretical aspects. This text then examines the advanced methodology of multidimensional scaling. Other chapters consider the application of cognitive–behavioral interventions in educational settings. This book discusses as well the social cognitive processes and effective social behavior, which are linked within a theoretically rich and empirically supported systems model. The final chapter deals with the rational–emotive theoretical position to the area of childhood problems.
This book is a valuable resource for research and applied psychologists. Researchers and clinicians struggling with the interplay of behavior, cognition, and emotion will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Causal Attributions in Intimate Relationships: Toward a Model of Cognitive-Behavioral Marital Therapy
I. Introduction
II. Behavioral Marital Therapy and Cognitive-Behavioral Marital Therapy
III. Attribution Theory: A Schematic Overview
IV. Causal Attributions in Intimate Dyads
V. Research on Attributional Processes in Nonstranger Dyads
VI. Attribution and the Treatment of Distressed Relationships
VII. Cognitive-Behavioral Marital Therapy: Summary and Prospect
Recovering Social-Cognitive Schemata: Descriptions and Applications of Multidimensional Scaling for Clinical Research
I. General Theoretical Framework
II. A Research Model to Assess Social-Cognitive Schemata: Merging Psychological Theory and Psychometric Methods
III. An Illustration of Using MDS to Assess Social-Cognitive Schemata
IV. Conclusion: Speculations on the Utility of Multidimensional Scaling in Advancing Theory and Clinical Assessment
Covert Modeling
I. Introduction
II. Characteristics of Covert Modeling
III. Outcome Evidence
IV. Issues in Contemporary Research
V. Conclusions
Cognitive-Behavioral Interventions in Educational Settings
I. Introduction
II. History of School Interventions
III. Cognitive-Behavioral Interventions in Education
IV. An Organismic Perspective
V. Conclusions
Linking Social-Cognitive Processes with Effective Social Behavior: A Living Systems Approach
I. Introduction
II. An Alternative Conceptual Framework: Donald Ford's Living Systems Theory
III. The Contribution of Different Types of Social-Cognitive Processes to Effective Social Behavior
IV. Implications for Research and Therapy
Childhood Emotion and Cognitive Behavior Therapy: A Rational-Emotive Perspective
I. RET Conception of Cognition, Emotion, and Behavior
II. A RET Model of Childhood Maladjustment
III. A RET Analysis of Childhood Emotion
IV. Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 1st March 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483265254