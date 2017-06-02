Advances in Coal Mine Ground Control
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Research Developments that contributed to the Landscape of Longwall Roof Support Design over the past 25 Years
2. Study on the factors influencing the load capacity of shield
3. Structural Engineering Principles in Coal Mine Strata Control – the Common Link Between Empirical Models, Numerical Models and Practical Solutions
4. Rock Failure above and below Chain Pillars- Implications for Subsidence and Fluid Flow Between Goafs
5. Overburden Response to Longwall Mining
6. Surface Subsidence Characteristics due to High-intensity Mining and Structures Damages Prevention Techniques
7. Ground Control during Pillar Recovery with Continuous Miner
8. Nondestructive Testing of Bolt Support Quality and Stability Control of Coal Mine Roadways
9. Practical Coal Mine Ground Control – Operator’s Perspective
10. The Use of Cable Bolts for Ground Control - Current Applications and Future Innovation
11. Rock Failure Process Analysis Method (RFPA) for Modeling Coal Strata Movement
12. Thick Seam Coal Mining and Its Ground Control
13. Experience in Ground Control Evaluation of Longwall Recovery Using Numerical Modeling and In-situ Monitoring
Advances in Coal Mine Ground Control is a comprehensive text covering all recent advances in coal mine ground control, the most advanced subsystem of the rapidly advancing coal mining systems.
This complete resource is written by Professor Syd Peng who, alongside leading experts from the world’s major coal producing countries, has contributed extensively to the understanding of subsidence from underground coal mining, longwall operations and ground control in underground mines.
Syd and the team of contributors bring together key advances from the past decade into one comprehensive resource that is accessible to all those studying, researching and working in the mining industry.
This book is an essential text for undergraduate and graduate students of mining engineering and related programs, and a must-have reference for mining, civil and geotechnical engineers.
- Written and edited by the world’s leading experts on ground control in coal mining
- Covers all aspects of ground control practices in coal mines
- Focuses on advances over the past decade, equipping readers with the most up-to-date knowledge regarding current research and practices in the field
Civil and geotechnical engineers; undergraduate and graduate students of mining engineering and related programs; mining and coal companies
No. of pages: 462
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 2nd June 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081012802
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081012253
Syd Peng Editor
Syd S. Peng is Charles E. Lawall Chair in Mining Engineering, West Virginia University and a member of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering. Dr. Peng was born and raised and received his undergraduate education in mining engineering in Taiwan. He went to U.S. for advanced study in 1965 and received his PhD in mining engineering from Stanford University in 1970. He joined West Virginia University in 1974 and was appointed chairman of mining engineering in 1979 until 2006.
Dr. Peng is the author of four books: Longwall Mining, Coal Mine Ground Control, Ground Control Failures, and Surface Subsidence Engineering, and published more than 360 journal and conference papers in the areas of longwall mining, ground control, respirable dust, surface subsidence, and automation. He is the recipient of 10 national and international awards and performed more than 100 research and consulting projects in US and 16 countries.
Dr. Peng established the annual International Conference on Ground Control in Mining (ICGCM) in 1981.It has now become the annual forum of networking for experts on the subject all over the world.
Since 2010, Dr. Peng has been working part-time on ground control projects on 7m high longwall mining and lecturing at China University of Mining and Technology, Xuzhou, Jiangsu and Henan Polytechnic University, Jiaozuo, Henan, China as special professor. He also established the annual ICGCM (China) in 2014.
Professor Peng received his undergraduate education in mining engineering in Taiwan and continued his education in the United States, earning a Master's Degree at the South Dakota School of Mines and a Ph.D. in mining engineering at Stanford University