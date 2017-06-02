Advances in Coal Mine Ground Control is a comprehensive text covering all recent advances in coal mine ground control, the most advanced subsystem of the rapidly advancing coal mining systems.

This complete resource is written by Professor Syd Peng who, alongside leading experts from the world’s major coal producing countries, has contributed extensively to the understanding of subsidence from underground coal mining, longwall operations and ground control in underground mines.

Syd and the team of contributors bring together key advances from the past decade into one comprehensive resource that is accessible to all those studying, researching and working in the mining industry.

This book is an essential text for undergraduate and graduate students of mining engineering and related programs, and a must-have reference for mining, civil and geotechnical engineers.