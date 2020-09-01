Advances in Clinical Radiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323755047

Advances in Clinical Radiology

1st Edition

Hardcover ISBN: 9780323755047
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Advances in Clinical Radiology was established to review the year’s most important questions in clinical radiology. A distinguished editorial board, headed by Dr. Frank Miller, identifies key areas of major progress and controversy, and invites preeminent specialists to contribute original articles devoted to these topics. These insightful overviews in radiology bring concepts to a clinical level and explore their everday impact on patient care.

