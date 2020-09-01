Advances in Clinical Radiology
1st Edition
Description
Advances in Clinical Radiology was established to review the year’s most important questions in clinical radiology. A distinguished editorial board, headed by Dr. Frank Miller, identifies key areas of major progress and controversy, and invites preeminent specialists to contribute original articles devoted to these topics. These insightful overviews in radiology bring concepts to a clinical level and explore their everday impact on patient care.
Details
Language:
- English
Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
Published:
- 1st September 2020
Imprint:
- Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323755047
