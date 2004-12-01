Advances in Clinical Neurophysiology, Volume 57

Preface. List of Contributors.



Section I. Special Lectures: CNP of Pain.



1. The neurobiology of persistent pain and its clinical implications (R. Dubner). 2. Unmyelinated nerves, challenges, and opportunities: skin biopsy and beyond (W.R. Kennedy). 3. The irritable human nociceptor under microneurography: from skin to brain (J.L. Ochoa). 4. Reflex sympathetic dystrophy and causalgia (R. Baron). 5. Central mechanisms of pain perception (H. Shibasaki). 6. The role of the thalamus in pain (F.A. Lenzet al.). 7. The role of secondary somatosensory cortex and insula in pain (F. Mauguière). 8. Neuroimaging of pain (K.D. Davis). 9. Therapeutic approaches to low back pain (C.J. Standaert, S.A. Herring).



Section II. New Electrodiagnostic Techniques.



10. Nerve excitability studies: past, present, future? (H. Bostock). 11. Quantitation of EMG, what and why (E. Stålberg). 12. Clinical utility of pain - laser evoked potentials (G. Cruccu, L. Garcia-Larrea). 13. Surface EMG: how far can you go? (M.J. Zwarts et al.). 14. Motor unit number estimation: new techniques and new uses (M.B. Bromberg). 15. Techniques in pediatric neurophysiology (K.E. Eeg-Olofsson).



Section III. Neuromuscular Junction Disorders.



16. Antibody-mediated disorders of neuromuscular transmission (A. Vincent). 17. Botulinum toxin mechanisms of action (D. Dressler). 18. Electrophysiologic tests of neuromuscular transmission (D.B. Sanders).



Section IV. Neuropathies and Anterior Horn Cell Disorders.



19. Traumatic injury to peripheral nerves (L.R. Robinson). 20. Recent considerations in the etiopathogenesis of ALS (A. Eisen). 21. Conduction block in demyelinated axons precipitated by normally innocuous physiological processes (D. Burke, C. Cappelen-Smith, S. Kuwabara). 22. Peripheral neuropathies in human immunodeficiency virus infection (A. Hoke, D.R. Cornblath). 23. The genetics of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) (P.M. Andersen). 24. Genetic evaluation of inherited motor/sensory neuropathy (P.F. Chance). 25. Imaging nerve and muscle with ultrasound (F.O. Walker). 26. Update on diagnosis and treatment of hereditary and acquired polyneuropathies in childhood (C.T. Rocha, D.M. Escolar). 27. The role of electromyography in the management of obstetric brachial plexus palsies (M. Pitt, J.-W. Vredeveld).



Section V. Myopathy.



28. Clinical electrophysiologic tests and genotype correlations in muscle channelopathies (K. Arimura, Y. Arimura). 29. Molecular pathogenesis of inflammatory myopathies and future therapeutic strategies (M.C. Dalakas). 30. Mitochondrial disorders (M. Zeviani). 31. Immunopathology and molecular genetics of dystrophinopathies (S.C. Brown et al.). 32. Genotype-phenotype correlations in hereditary muscle diseases. Implications for diagnosis and treatment (R.T. Leshner). 33. The utility of MRI in the evaluation of myopathy (S. Lovitt).



Section VI. Autonomic Nervous System Assessment.



34. Microneurographic assessment of sympathetic nerve traffic (B.G. Wallin). 35. Waveform of sympathetic skin response (M. Toyokura). 36. Laboratory evaluation of autonomic function (P.A. Low). 37. Assessment of cardiovascular autonomic function (R. Freeman).



Section VII. Epilepsy.



38. Brain stimulation and epilepsy: novel approaches for seizure control (H. Luders). 39. Current role of EEG in the presurgical evaluation of temporal lobe epilepsy patients (A.C. Sakamoto). 40. Models of focal epilepsy (J. Engel Jr.). 41. Physiology of frontal lobe seizures: pre-ictal, ictal and inter-ictal relationships (M. Gavaretet al.). 42. The idiopathic generalized epilepsies across life (F. Andermann, S. Berkovic). 43. Models for generalized seizures (G.L. Holmes). 44. Myoclonic epilepsies: syndromes and their treatment (J.M. Pellock). 45. The reflex epilepsies with emphasis on photosensitive epilepsy (G. Harding).



Section VIII. EEG and Neuroimaging.



46. The genetics of oscillations in the human brain (B. Porjesz, K. Jones, H. Begleiter). 47. Solving the neuroimaging puzzle: the multimodal integration of neuroelectromagnetic and functional magnetic resonance recordings (F. Babiloni et al.). 48. Functional MR imaging: from the BOLD effect to higher motor cognition (G.R. Fink).



Section IX. Monitoring.



49. Alternative EEG monitoring for temporal lobe epilepsy (C.A.M. Guerreiro). 50. Advances in EEG telemetry (D.L. Schomer). 51. Intracranial monitoring (M. Seeck, L. Spinelli). 52. Aids to telemetry in the presurgical evaluation of epilepsy patients: MRI, MEG and other noninvasive imaging techniques (S. Knakeet al.).



Section X. Sleep.



53. The development of sleep in neonates (A.W. de Weerd, R.A.S. van den Bossche). 54. Sleep in aging and neurodegenerative diseases (M.M. Grigg-Damberger). 55. The microstructure of sleep (P. Halasz). 56. Adult sleep disorders (S. Chokroverty).



Section XI. Motor Control and Brain Computer Interface.



57. The cortical control of movement: a clinical perspective (H.-J. Freund). 58. Contribution of subcortical motor pathways to the execution of ballistic movements (J. Valls-Sole). 59. Paired associative stimulation (J. Classen et al.). 60. Corticomuscular and intermuscular frequency analysis (P. Grosse, P. Brown). 61. Cortico-cortical coherence (T. Mima). 62. Brain-computer communication based on the dynamics of brain oscillations (G. Pfurtscheller et al.). 63. Development of neuromotor prostheses for humans (J.P. Donoghue et al.). 64. Brain.computer interfaces (BCIs) for communication and control: a mini-review (J.R. Wolpaw).



Section XII. Cognitive Function.



65. The speed of visual cognition (C.M. Michel, M. Seeck, M.M. Murray). 66. Speech-sound encoding: physiological manifestations and behavioral ramifications (T. Nicol, N. Kraus). 67. Neural network for novelty processing (S. Yamaguchi).



Section XIII. Coma.



68. Contribution to a neurophysiology of consciousness (F.H. Lopes da Silva). 69. Sensory and cognitive evoked potentials in the prognosis of coma (C. Fischer, D. Morlet, J. Luaute). 70. EEG monitoring of comatose patients in the intensive care unit (M.J. Aminoff). 71. Stupor and coma: metabolic encephalopathies (P.W. Kaplan). 72. Stupor and coma: pathophysiology of hypoxia - ontogenetic aspects (R. Bauer).



Section XIV. Stimulation, Transcranial Magnetic, Transcranial Electric and Deep Brain.



73. Measures of cortical inhibition in health and disease (R. Chen, A. Curra). 74. LTP-like plasticity in human motor cortex (U. Ziemann). 75. Outlasting excitability shifts induced by direct current stimulation of the human brain (W. Paulus). 76. rCBF changes elicited by rTMS over DLPFC in humans (T. Ohnishi et al.). 77. Brain stimulation: current clinical indications and future prospects (A.Y. Mogilner, A.R. Rezai). 78. How does DBS work? (A.M. Lozano, H. Eltahawy). 79. Transcranial magnetic stimulation in the management of pain (J.-P. Lefaucheur).



Subject Index.