Advances in Clinical Neurophysiology, Volume 57
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 27th International Congress of Clinical Neurophysiology, AAEM 50th Anniversary and the 57th Annual Meeting of the ACNS Joint Meeting, San Francisco, CA, USA, 15-20 September 2003, Volume 53
Table of Contents
Preface. List of Contributors.
Section I. Special Lectures: CNP of Pain.
1. The neurobiology of persistent pain and its clinical implications (R. Dubner). 2. Unmyelinated nerves, challenges, and opportunities: skin biopsy and beyond (W.R. Kennedy). 3. The irritable human nociceptor under microneurography: from skin to brain (J.L. Ochoa). 4. Reflex sympathetic dystrophy and causalgia (R. Baron). 5. Central mechanisms of pain perception (H. Shibasaki). 6. The role of the thalamus in pain (F.A. Lenzet al.). 7. The role of secondary somatosensory cortex and insula in pain (F. Mauguière). 8. Neuroimaging of pain (K.D. Davis). 9. Therapeutic approaches to low back pain (C.J. Standaert, S.A. Herring).
Section II. New Electrodiagnostic Techniques.
10. Nerve excitability studies: past, present, future? (H. Bostock). 11. Quantitation of EMG, what and why (E. Stålberg). 12. Clinical utility of pain - laser evoked potentials (G. Cruccu, L. Garcia-Larrea). 13. Surface EMG: how far can you go? (M.J. Zwarts et al.). 14. Motor unit number estimation: new techniques and new uses (M.B. Bromberg). 15. Techniques in pediatric neurophysiology (K.E. Eeg-Olofsson).
Section III. Neuromuscular Junction Disorders.
16. Antibody-mediated disorders of neuromuscular transmission (A. Vincent). 17. Botulinum toxin mechanisms of action (D. Dressler). 18. Electrophysiologic tests of neuromuscular transmission (D.B. Sanders).
Section IV. Neuropathies and Anterior Horn Cell Disorders.
19. Traumatic injury to peripheral nerves (L.R. Robinson). 20. Recent considerations in the etiopathogenesis of ALS (A. Eisen). 21. Conduction block in demyelinated axons precipitated by normally innocuous physiological processes (D. Burke, C. Cappelen-Smith, S. Kuwabara). 22. Peripheral neuropathies in human immunodeficiency virus infection (A. Hoke, D.R. Cornblath). 23. The genetics of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) (P.M. Andersen). 24. Genetic evaluation of inherited motor/sensory neuropathy (P.F. Chance). 25. Imaging nerve and muscle with ultrasound (F.O. Walker). 26. Update on diagnosis and treatment of hereditary and acquired polyneuropathies in childhood (C.T. Rocha, D.M. Escolar). 27. The role of electromyography in the management of obstetric brachial plexus palsies (M. Pitt, J.-W. Vredeveld).
Section V. Myopathy.
28. Clinical electrophysiologic tests and genotype correlations in muscle channelopathies (K. Arimura, Y. Arimura). 29. Molecular pathogenesis of inflammatory myopathies and future therapeutic strategies (M.C. Dalakas). 30. Mitochondrial disorders (M. Zeviani). 31. Immunopathology and molecular genetics of dystrophinopathies (S.C. Brown et al.). 32. Genotype-phenotype correlations in hereditary muscle diseases. Implications for diagnosis and treatment (R.T. Leshner). 33. The utility of MRI in the evaluation of myopathy (S. Lovitt).
Section VI. Autonomic Nervous System Assessment.
34. Microneurographic assessment of sympathetic nerve traffic (B.G. Wallin). 35. Waveform of sympathetic skin response (M. Toyokura). 36. Laboratory evaluation of autonomic function (P.A. Low). 37. Assessment of cardiovascular autonomic function (R. Freeman).
Section VII. Epilepsy.
38. Brain stimulation and epilepsy: novel approaches for seizure control (H. Luders). 39. Current role of EEG in the presurgical evaluation of temporal lobe epilepsy patients (A.C. Sakamoto). 40. Models of focal epilepsy (J. Engel Jr.). 41. Physiology of frontal lobe seizures: pre-ictal, ictal and inter-ictal relationships (M. Gavaretet al.). 42. The idiopathic generalized epilepsies across life (F. Andermann, S. Berkovic). 43. Models for generalized seizures (G.L. Holmes). 44. Myoclonic epilepsies: syndromes and their treatment (J.M. Pellock). 45. The reflex epilepsies with emphasis on photosensitive epilepsy (G. Harding).
Section VIII. EEG and Neuroimaging.
46. The genetics of oscillations in the human brain (B. Porjesz, K. Jones, H. Begleiter). 47. Solving the neuroimaging puzzle: the multimodal integration of neuroelectromagnetic and functional magnetic resonance recordings (F. Babiloni et al.). 48. Functional MR imaging: from the BOLD effect to higher motor cognition (G.R. Fink).
Section IX. Monitoring.
49. Alternative EEG monitoring for temporal lobe epilepsy (C.A.M. Guerreiro). 50. Advances in EEG telemetry (D.L. Schomer). 51. Intracranial monitoring (M. Seeck, L. Spinelli). 52. Aids to telemetry in the presurgical evaluation of epilepsy patients: MRI, MEG and other noninvasive imaging techniques (S. Knakeet al.).
Section X. Sleep.
53. The development of sleep in neonates (A.W. de Weerd, R.A.S. van den Bossche). 54. Sleep in aging and neurodegenerative diseases (M.M. Grigg-Damberger). 55. The microstructure of sleep (P. Halasz). 56. Adult sleep disorders (S. Chokroverty).
Section XI. Motor Control and Brain Computer Interface.
57. The cortical control of movement: a clinical perspective (H.-J. Freund). 58. Contribution of subcortical motor pathways to the execution of ballistic movements (J. Valls-Sole). 59. Paired associative stimulation (J. Classen et al.). 60. Corticomuscular and intermuscular frequency analysis (P. Grosse, P. Brown). 61. Cortico-cortical coherence (T. Mima). 62. Brain-computer communication based on the dynamics of brain oscillations (G. Pfurtscheller et al.). 63. Development of neuromotor prostheses for humans (J.P. Donoghue et al.). 64. Brain.computer interfaces (BCIs) for communication and control: a mini-review (J.R. Wolpaw).
Section XII. Cognitive Function.
65. The speed of visual cognition (C.M. Michel, M. Seeck, M.M. Murray). 66. Speech-sound encoding: physiological manifestations and behavioral ramifications (T. Nicol, N. Kraus). 67. Neural network for novelty processing (S. Yamaguchi).
Section XIII. Coma.
68. Contribution to a neurophysiology of consciousness (F.H. Lopes da Silva). 69. Sensory and cognitive evoked potentials in the prognosis of coma (C. Fischer, D. Morlet, J. Luaute). 70. EEG monitoring of comatose patients in the intensive care unit (M.J. Aminoff). 71. Stupor and coma: metabolic encephalopathies (P.W. Kaplan). 72. Stupor and coma: pathophysiology of hypoxia - ontogenetic aspects (R. Bauer).
Section XIV. Stimulation, Transcranial Magnetic, Transcranial Electric and Deep Brain.
73. Measures of cortical inhibition in health and disease (R. Chen, A. Curra). 74. LTP-like plasticity in human motor cortex (U. Ziemann). 75. Outlasting excitability shifts induced by direct current stimulation of the human brain (W. Paulus). 76. rCBF changes elicited by rTMS over DLPFC in humans (T. Ohnishi et al.). 77. Brain stimulation: current clinical indications and future prospects (A.Y. Mogilner, A.R. Rezai). 78. How does DBS work? (A.M. Lozano, H. Eltahawy). 79. Transcranial magnetic stimulation in the management of pain (J.-P. Lefaucheur).
Subject Index.
Description
The book presents material from the September 2003 meeting of three societies that met simultaneously: the American Association of Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AAEM) had its 50th annual meeting; the International Federation of Clinical Neurophysiology (IFCN) held its 27th Congress of Clinical Neurophysiology; the American Clinical Neurophysiology Society (ACNS) had its 57th annual meeting. The IFCN is the international society whose members are the societies of clinical neurophysiology around the world, and the AAEM and ACNS are two such members. The meeting was wide ranging and covered all aspects of clinical neurophysiology in an up-to-date fashion. This title provides an update on a broad range of topics, from EEG to EMG, from evoked potentials to magnetic brain stimulation, from neuroimaging to operating room monitoring, from autonomic function testing to polysomnography. There was also emphasis on diseases that clinical neurophysiologists see, e.g. updates on neuropathies, myopathies, the epilepsies, movement disorders and genetics. The chapters of the book derive from plenary lectures and symposia.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 782
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2004
- Published:
- 1st December 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444529206
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444514394
About the Editors
Mark Hallett Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Medicine and Health Sciences, George Washington University, Washington, DC, USA
L. H. Phillips Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurology, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA, USA
D. L. Schomer Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Clinical Neurophysiology, Harvard Medical School, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA, USA
K. M. Massey Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Electromyography Laboratory, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC, USA