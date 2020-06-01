Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 96
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Revisiting immune complexes: Key to understanding immune-related diseases
Nozomi Aibara and Kaname Ohyama
2. New biomarkers in non-Hodgkin lymphoma and acute leukemias
Benjamín Rubio-Jurado, Lluvia Sugey Sosa-Quintero, Ivette Lenina Carrasco-Martinez, Armando Norato-Delgado, Eduardo Garcia-Luna, Sandra Guzmán-Silahua, Carlos Riebeling-Navarro and Arnulfo Hernan Nava-Zavala
3. Omics and the molecular exercise physiology
Clarissa Pedrosa da Costa Gomes, Jeeser Alves Almeida, Octávio Luiz Franco and Bernardo Petriz
4. Neurotransmitter, neuropeptide and gut peptide profile in PCOS-pathways contributing to the pathophysiology, food intake and psychiatric manifestations of PCOS
Ioana R. Ilie
5. New markers in Parkinson’s disease
Anastasia Bougea
6. Biomarkers of suicidal behaviors: A comprehensive critical review
Enrico Capuzzi, Alice Caldiroli, Martina Capellazzi, Ilaria Tagliabue, Massimiliano Buoli and Massimo Clerici
Description
Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 96, the latest installment in this acclaimed series, contains chapters authored by world-renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists. The serial discusses the latest, most up-to-date technologies related to the field of clinical chemistry. It is the benchmark publication for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory. Chapters in this release include Revisiting immune complexes: key to understanding immune-related diseases, New Biomarkers in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and Acute Leukemias, Omics and The Molecular Exercise Physiology, Neurotransmitter, neuropeptide and gut peptide profile in PCOS- pathways contributing to the pathophysiology, food intake and psychiatric manifestations of PCOS, and much more.
Key Features
- Provides the most up-to-date technologies in clinical chemistry and clinical laboratory science
- Authored by world renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists
- Presents the international benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory
Readership
Clinical Laboratory Professionals, Physicians and Research Scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128211663
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Gregory Makowski
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA