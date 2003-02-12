Advances in Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120103379, 9780080490267

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 37

1st Edition

Authors: Herbert Spiegel
eBook ISBN: 9780080490267
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120103379
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th February 2003
Page Count: 364
Table of Contents

Clinical Applications of Cytokine Assays. Diagnosis and Treatment of Acute Pancreatitis. Mitochondrial Mutations and Mitochondrial Diseases. Pathobiochemistry of Nephrotic Syndrome. Total Antioxidant Capacity. Autoantibodies to dsDNA, Ro/SSA and LaSSB in Systemic Lupus Erythematosis. Lymphoid Malignancies and Immunosuppressive Analysis.

Description

This volume, edited for the last time by H.E. Spiegel, continues the objective of expanding the intellectual horizon of clinical chemistry. The fields of analytical, anatomical, sub-cellular and molecular sciences are all represented in this volume.

Key Features

  • Detailed reviews by practicing scientists
  • Covers a broad range of clinical chemistry on a theoretical and practical basis
  • Includes easy to read chapters combining science and perspectives in a changing scientific landscape

Readership

Clinical chemists, pathologists, medical technologists and researchers

About the Authors

Herbert Spiegel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Applied Science & Technology Associates, Inc., Cedar Grove, New Jersey, U.S.A.

