Advances in Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120103362, 9780080490250

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 36

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Herbert Spiegel Gerard Nowacki Kwang-Jen Hsiao
eBook ISBN: 9780080490250
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2001
Page Count: 274
Description

For more than thirty years, this serial has broadened the technical scope and expanded the scientific base of clinical chemistry. These volumes clarify the areas of molecular biology and informatics and the monitoring of physiological parameters in critical situations as they pertain to clinical chemistry. Each volume of Advances in Clinical Chemistry contains an index, and each chapter includes references.

Readership

Clinical chemists, pathologists, medical technologists, and medical researchers.

"Its continuity of pertinence, excellence, and authority remains unbroken-a tribute to the skillful editing and writing involved. Every informed laboratory staff must have available a copy of this volume." @source:--CLINICAL CHEMISTRY

Herbert Spiegel Serial Editor

Herbert Spiegel Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Applied Science & Technology Associates, Inc., Cedar Grove, New Jersey, U.S.A.

Gerard Nowacki Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Fundacja Rozwoju Diagnostyki Laboratoryjnej, Krakow, Poland

Kwang-Jen Hsiao Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterans General Hospital, Taipei, Taiwan

