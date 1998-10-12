Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 33
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. H. Fujii and S. Miwa, Red Blood Cell Enzymes and Their Clinical Application. A. Beishuizen, I. Vermes, and C. Haanen, Endogenous Mediators in Sepsis and Septic Shock. S. Narayanan and N. Hamasaki, Current Concepts of Coagulation and Fibrinolysis. K.J. Azziz, Tumor Markers: Reclassification and New Approaches to Evaluation. Subject Index.
Description
For more than thirty years, this serial has broadened the technical scope and expanded the scientific base of clinical chemistry. These volumes clarify the areas of molecular biology, informatics, and the monitoring of physiological parameters in critical situations as they pertain to clinical chemistry. Each volume of Advances in Clinical Chemistry contains an index, and each chapter includes references.
Readership
Clinical chemists, pathologists, medical technologists, and medical researchers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 12th October 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080566313
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120103331
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Its continuity of pertinence, excellence, and authority remains unbroken--a tribute to the skillful editing and writing involved. Every informed laboratory staff must have available a copy of this volume." @source:--CLINICAL CHEMISTRY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Herbert Spiegel Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Applied Science & Technology Associates, Inc., Cedar Grove, New Jersey, U.S.A.