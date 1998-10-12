Advances in Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120103331, 9780080566313

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 33

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Herbert Spiegel
eBook ISBN: 9780080566313
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120103331
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th October 1998
Page Count: 248
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19200.00
16320.00
211.77
180.00
135.00
114.75
220.00
187.00
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
205.00
174.25
125.00
106.25
155.00
131.75
19200.00
16320.00
193.00
164.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. H. Fujii and S. Miwa, Red Blood Cell Enzymes and Their Clinical Application. A. Beishuizen, I. Vermes, and C. Haanen, Endogenous Mediators in Sepsis and Septic Shock. S. Narayanan and N. Hamasaki, Current Concepts of Coagulation and Fibrinolysis. K.J. Azziz, Tumor Markers: Reclassification and New Approaches to Evaluation. Subject Index.

Description

For more than thirty years, this serial has broadened the technical scope and expanded the scientific base of clinical chemistry. These volumes clarify the areas of molecular biology, informatics, and the monitoring of physiological parameters in critical situations as they pertain to clinical chemistry. Each volume of Advances in Clinical Chemistry contains an index, and each chapter includes references.

Readership

Clinical chemists, pathologists, medical technologists, and medical researchers.

Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080566313
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120103331

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Its continuity of pertinence, excellence, and authority remains unbroken--a tribute to the skillful editing and writing involved. Every informed laboratory staff must have available a copy of this volume." @source:--CLINICAL CHEMISTRY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Herbert Spiegel Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Applied Science & Technology Associates, Inc., Cedar Grove, New Jersey, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.