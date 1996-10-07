Advances in Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120103324, 9780080566306

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 32

1st Edition

Authors: Herbert Spiegel
eBook ISBN: 9780080566306
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120103324
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th October 1996
Page Count: 248
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
25000.00
21250.00
211.77
180.00
124.00
105.40
205.00
174.25
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
25000.00
21250.00
193.00
164.05
199.00
169.15
121.00
102.85
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Biochemical Perspectives. Concepts, Principles, And Applications of Selected Molecular Biology Techniques in Clinical Biochemistry. Concepts and Applications. Lipoprotein (A). The Biochemistry of Metastasis.

Description

Praise for the Series: "Its continuity of pertinence, excellence, and authority remains unbroken - a tribute to the skilful editing and writing involved. Every informed laboratory staff must have available a copy of this volume." --Clinical Chemistry For more than thirty years, this serial has broadened the technical scope and expanded the scientific base of clinical chemistry. These volumes clarify the areas of molecular biology, informatics, and the monitoring of physiological parameters in critical situations as they pertain to clinical chemistry. Each volume of Advances in Clinical Chemistry contains an index, and each chapter includes references.

Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080566306
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120103324

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Herbert Spiegel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Applied Science & Technology Associates, Inc., Cedar Grove, New Jersey, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.