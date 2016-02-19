Advances in Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120103317, 9780080566290

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 31

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Herbert Spiegel
eBook ISBN: 9780080566290
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120103317
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th November 1994
Page Count: 283
Table of Contents

W.T. BELLAMY and W.S. DALTON, Multidrug Resistance in the Laboratory and Clinic. J. MAIR, B. PUSCHENDORF, And G. MICHEL, Clinical Signifigance of Cardiac Contractile Proteins for the Diagnosis of Myocardial Injury. A.M. AL-SHIRBINY, Prostatic Specific Antigen. H.H. GOH, The Gonadotropin Surge in Human Reproduction . I. VERMES and C HAANEN, Apoptosis and Programmed Cell Death in Health and Disease. M. AIZAWA, Immunosensors for Clinical Analysis. Subject Index.

Description

"Its continuity of pertineence, excellence, and authority remains unbroken - a tribute to the skillful editing and writing involved. Every informed laboratory staff must have available a copy of this volume."

  • CLINICAL CHEMISTRY

For more than thirty years, this serial has helped to broaden the technical scope and expand the scientific base of clinical chemistry. These volumes will clarify the areas of molecular biology, informatics, and the monitoring of physiological parameters in crticial situations as they pertain to clinical chemistry. Each volume of Advances in Clinical Chemistry contains an index, and each chapter includes references.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Herbert Spiegel Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Applied Science & Technology Associates, Inc., Cedar Grove, New Jersey, U.S.A.

