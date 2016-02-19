Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 31
1st Edition
Table of Contents
W.T. BELLAMY and W.S. DALTON, Multidrug Resistance in the Laboratory and Clinic. J. MAIR, B. PUSCHENDORF, And G. MICHEL, Clinical Signifigance of Cardiac Contractile Proteins for the Diagnosis of Myocardial Injury. A.M. AL-SHIRBINY, Prostatic Specific Antigen. H.H. GOH, The Gonadotropin Surge in Human Reproduction . I. VERMES and C HAANEN, Apoptosis and Programmed Cell Death in Health and Disease. M. AIZAWA, Immunosensors for Clinical Analysis. Subject Index.
Description
"Its continuity of pertineence, excellence, and authority remains unbroken - a tribute to the skillful editing and writing involved. Every informed laboratory staff must have available a copy of this volume."
- CLINICAL CHEMISTRY
For more than thirty years, this serial has helped to broaden the technical scope and expand the scientific base of clinical chemistry. These volumes will clarify the areas of molecular biology, informatics, and the monitoring of physiological parameters in crticial situations as they pertain to clinical chemistry. Each volume of Advances in Clinical Chemistry contains an index, and each chapter includes references.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 283
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 14th November 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080566290
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120103317
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Herbert Spiegel Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Applied Science & Technology Associates, Inc., Cedar Grove, New Jersey, U.S.A.