Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 28
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Herbert Spiegel
eBook ISBN: 9780080566269
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1990
Page Count: 250
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th December 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080566269
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Herbert Spiegel Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Laboratories, St. Vincent's Hospital, New York, New York and Medical Center
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.