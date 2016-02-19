Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 7
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Harry Sobotka C.P. Stewart
eBook ISBN: 9780080566054
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 521
Description
Volume 7 of Advances in Clinical Chemistry ranges over the whole gamut of the subject. The broad scope presented here is a deliberate act of policy - the aim is to emphasize the important role clinical chemistry plays in the progress of medical science and to dispel the view occasionally held that clinical chemistry merely supplies and uses diagnostic tools for the behoof of others who alone can interpret the information supplied by those tools.
About the Serial Editors
Harry Sobotka Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York
C.P. Stewart Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Clinical Chemistry, University of Edinburgh, Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, Scotland
