Advances in Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120103072, 9780080566054

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 7

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Harry Sobotka C.P. Stewart
eBook ISBN: 9780080566054
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 521
Volume 7 of Advances in Clinical Chemistry ranges over the whole gamut of the subject. The broad scope presented here is a deliberate act of policy - the aim is to emphasize the important role clinical chemistry plays in the progress of medical science and to dispel the view occasionally held that clinical  chemistry merely supplies and uses diagnostic tools for the behoof of others who alone can interpret the information supplied by those tools.

About the Serial Editors

Harry Sobotka Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York

C.P. Stewart Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Clinical Chemistry, University of Edinburgh, Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, Scotland

