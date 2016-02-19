Advances in Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120103058, 9780080566030

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 5

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Harry Sobotka C.P. Stewart
eBook ISBN: 9780080566030
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 328
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
193.00
164.05
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080566030

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Harry Sobotka Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York

C.P. Stewart Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Clinical Chemistry, University of Edinburgh, Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, Scotland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.