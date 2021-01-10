Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 100
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Chimeric RNAs in cancer
Xinrui Shi, Sandeep Singh, Emily Lin and Hui Li
2. Pathophysiologic landscape of osteoarthritis
Priya Kulkarni, Aare Martson, Ragini Vidya, Shreya Chitnavis and Abhay Harsulkar
3. Advances in lung cancer biomarkers: The role of (metal-) metabolites and selenoproteins
Belén Callejón-Leblic, Ana Arias-Borrego, Gema Rodríguez-Moro, Francisco Navarro Roldán, Antonio Pereira-Vega, José Luis Gómez-Ariza and Tamara García-Barrera
4. Advances in cerebral palsy biomarkers
Zeynep Alpay Savasan, Sun Kwon Kim, Kyung Joon Oh and Stewart F. Graham
5. Cytokines in psoriasis
Camila Cataldi de Alcantara, Edna Maria Vissoci Reiche and Andréa Name Colado Simão
6. Biochemical analysis of oral fluids for disease detection
Zohaib Khurshid, Ibrahim Warsi, Syed F Moin, Paul D. Slowey, Muhammad Latif, Sana Zohaib and Muhammad S Zafar
Description
Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 100, the latest installment in this internationally acclaimed series, contains chapters authored by world-renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists. The serial discusses the latest and most up-to-date technologies related to the field of clinical chemistry. It is the benchmark publication for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory.
Key Features
- Provides the most up-to-date technologies in clinical chemistry and clinical laboratory science
- Authored by world renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists
- Presents the international benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory
Readership
Clinical Laboratory Professionals, Physicians and Research Scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 10th January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128239223
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editor
Gregory Makowski
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA
