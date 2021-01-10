COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Advances in Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128239223

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 100

1st Edition

Serial Editor: Gregory Makowski
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128239223
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th January 2021
Page Count: 232
Table of Contents

1. Chimeric RNAs in cancer
Xinrui Shi, Sandeep Singh, Emily Lin and Hui Li
2. Pathophysiologic landscape of osteoarthritis
Priya Kulkarni, Aare Martson, Ragini Vidya, Shreya Chitnavis and Abhay Harsulkar
3. Advances in lung cancer biomarkers: The role of (metal-) metabolites and selenoproteins
Belén Callejón-Leblic, Ana Arias-Borrego, Gema Rodríguez-Moro, Francisco Navarro Roldán, Antonio Pereira-Vega, José Luis Gómez-Ariza and Tamara García-Barrera
4. Advances in cerebral palsy biomarkers
Zeynep Alpay Savasan, Sun Kwon Kim, Kyung Joon Oh and Stewart F. Graham
5. Cytokines in psoriasis
Camila Cataldi de Alcantara, Edna Maria Vissoci Reiche and Andréa Name Colado Simão
6. Biochemical analysis of oral fluids for disease detection
Zohaib Khurshid, Ibrahim Warsi, Syed F Moin, Paul D. Slowey, Muhammad Latif, Sana Zohaib and Muhammad S Zafar

Description

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 100, the latest installment in this internationally acclaimed series, contains chapters authored by world-renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists. The serial discusses the latest and most up-to-date technologies related to the field of clinical chemistry. It is the benchmark publication for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory.

Key Features

  • Provides the most up-to-date technologies in clinical chemistry and clinical laboratory science
  • Authored by world renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists
  • Presents the international benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory

Readership

Clinical Laboratory Professionals, Physicians and Research Scientists

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
10th January 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128239223

About the Serial Editor

Gregory Makowski

Gregory Makowski

Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA

