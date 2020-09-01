Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 98
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Biosensor Platforms for Rapid HIV Detection
Sonu Gandhi
2. Advances in biomarker development in acetaminophen toxicity
Laura James
3. Pleiotrophin: Activity and Mechanism
Xu Wang
4. Biomarkers of vascular calcification in serum
Stefanos Roumeliotis
5. Aquaporins in health and disease
Dimitrios E. Magouliotis
6. S100 family proteins in inflammation and beyond
Prabha Nagareddy
Description
Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 98, the latest installment in this internationally acclaimed series, contains chapters authored by world-renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists. The serial discusses the latest and most up-to-date technologies related to the field of clinical chemistry. It is the benchmark publication for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory.
Key Features
- Provides the most up-to-date technologies in clinical chemistry and clinical laboratory science
- Authored by world renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists
- Presents the international benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory
Readership
Clinical Laboratory Professionals, Physicians and Research Scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128215586
About the Editors
Gregory Makowski Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA