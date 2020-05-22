COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Advances in Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128211670, 9780128211717

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 97

1st Edition

Serial Editor: Gregory Makowski
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128211670
eBook ISBN: 9780128211717
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd May 2020
Page Count: 240
Table of Contents

1. Metaproteomic analysis of human gut microbiome in digestive and metabolic diseases
Sheng Pan and Ru Chen
2. Liquid biopsy in ovarian cancer
Lydia Giannopoulou and Evi S. Lianidou
3. Advances in extracellular vesicles analysis
Arada Vinaiphat and Siu Kwan Sze
4. Long non-coding RNA HOTAIR in cervical cancer: Molecular marker, mechanistic insight, and therapeutic target
Yan-Hui Zhou, Yan-hui Cui, Ting Wang and Yang Luo
5. Genomics of hypertriglyceridemia
Hayato Tada, Masayuki Takamura and Masa-aki Kawashiri
6. Cell free DNA biology and its involvement in breast carcinogenesis
Lucas Delmonico, Gilda Alves and José Bines

Description

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 97, the latest installment in this internationally acclaimed series, contains chapters authored by world-renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists. The serial discusses the latest and most up-to-date technologies related to the field of clinical chemistry, with chapters in this new release covering metaproteomic analysis of human gut microbiome in digestive and metabolic diseases, liquid biopsy in ovarian cancer, advances in extracellular vesicles analysis, long non-coding RNA HOTAIR in cervical cancer: molecular marker, mechanistic insight, and therapeutic target, genomics of hypertriglyceridemia, cell free DNA biology and its involvement in breast carcinogenesis, and more.

Key Features

  • Provides the most up-to-date technologies in clinical chemistry and clinical laboratory science
  • Authored by world renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists
  • Presents the international benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory

Readership

Clinical Laboratory Professionals, Physicians and Research Scientists

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
22nd May 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128211670
eBook ISBN:
9780128211717

About the Serial Editor

Gregory Makowski

Gregory Makowski

Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA

