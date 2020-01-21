Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 94
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy: Strategy to develop clinical peptide biomarkers for more accurate evaluation of the pathophysiological status of this syndrome
Yoshihiko Araki and Mitsuaki Yanagida
2. Clotting factors - Clinical biochemistry and their roles as plasma enzymes
William E. Winter, Dina N. Greene, Stacy G. Beal, James A. Isom, Heather Manning, Gloria Wilkerson and Neil Harris
3. Metabolomics in genetic testing
Jacopo Troisi, Pierpaolo Cavallo, Angelo Colucci, Luca Pierri, Giovanni Scala, Steven Symes, Carter Jones and Sean Richards
4. Myokines: The endocrine coupling of skeletal muscle and bone
Marta Gomarasca, Giuseppe Banfi and Giovanni Lombardi
5. Epigenetic reprogramming and potential application of epigenetic-modifying drugs in acquired chemotherapeutic resistance
Logeswari Ponnusamy, Prathap Kumar S. Mahalingaiah and Kamaleshwar P. Singh
6. Organokines in disease
Hye Soo Chung and Kyung Mook Choi
Description
Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 94, the latest installment in this internationally acclaimed series, contains chapters authored by world-renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists. The serial discusses the latest technologies relating to the field of clinical chemistry, with specific chapters in this new release covering Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy: Strategy to develop clinical peptide biomarkers for more accurate evaluation of the pathophysiological status of this syndrome, Clotting factors - Clinical biochemistry and their roles as plasma enzymes, Myokines: The endocrine coupling of skeletal muscle and bone, Epigenetic reprogramming and potential application of epigenetic-modifying drugs in acquired chemotherapeutic resistance, and more.
Key Features
- Provides the most up-to-date technologies in clinical chemistry and clinical laboratory science
- Authored by world renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists
- Presents the international benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory
Readership
Clinical Laboratory Professionals, Physicians and Research Scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 21st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128208014
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Gregory Makowski Serial Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA