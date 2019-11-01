Advances in Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128207994

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 93

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Gregory Makowski
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128207994
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 308
Table of Contents

1. Lectin biosensors in cancer glycan biomarker detection
M. Luisa S. Silva
2. Cytokines in heart failure
Adina Elena Stanciu
3. Recent advances in the determination of insulins from biological fluids
Andreas Thomas and Mario Thevis
4. Biomarkers in aggression
Mirko Manchia, Stefano Comai, Martina Pinna, Federica Pinna, Vassilios Fanos, Eileen Denovan-Wright and Bernardo Carpiniello
5. Evaluation of analytical performance of immunoassay methods for cTnI and cTnT: From theory to practice
Aldo Clerico, Martina Zaninotto, Andrea Padoan, Silvia Masotti, Veronica Musetti, Concetta Prontera, Rudina Ndreu, Giancarlo Zucchelli, Claudio Passino, Marco Migliardi and Mario Plebani
6. Periodontal disease: From the lenses of light microscopy to the specs of proteomics and next generation sequencing
Nagihan Bostanci, Kai Bao, David Greenwood, Angelika Silbereisen and Georgios N. Belibasakis

Description

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 93, the latest installment in this internationally acclaimed series, contains chapters authored by world-renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists. New chapters in this release include Lectin biosensors in cancer glycan biomarker detection, Cytokines in heart failure, Recent advances in the determination of insulins from biological fluids, Biomarkers in aggression, Evaluation of analytical performance of immunoassay methods for cTnI and cTnT: From theory to practice, Periodontal disease: From the lenses of light microscopy to the specs of proteomics and next generation sequencing, and more.

Key Features

  • Provides the most up-to-date technologies in clinical chemistry and clinical laboratory science
  • Authored by world renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists
  • Presents the international benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory

Readership

Clinical Laboratory Professionals, Physicians and Research Scientists

About the Serial Editors

Gregory Makowski

Gregory Makowski Serial Editor

Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA

