Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 93
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Lectin biosensors in cancer glycan biomarker detection
M. Luisa S. Silva
2. Cytokines in heart failure
Adina Elena Stanciu
3. Recent advances in the determination of insulins from biological fluids
Andreas Thomas and Mario Thevis
4. Biomarkers in aggression
Mirko Manchia, Stefano Comai, Martina Pinna, Federica Pinna, Vassilios Fanos, Eileen Denovan-Wright and Bernardo Carpiniello
5. Evaluation of analytical performance of immunoassay methods for cTnI and cTnT: From theory to practice
Aldo Clerico, Martina Zaninotto, Andrea Padoan, Silvia Masotti, Veronica Musetti, Concetta Prontera, Rudina Ndreu, Giancarlo Zucchelli, Claudio Passino, Marco Migliardi and Mario Plebani
6. Periodontal disease: From the lenses of light microscopy to the specs of proteomics and next generation sequencing
Nagihan Bostanci, Kai Bao, David Greenwood, Angelika Silbereisen and Georgios N. Belibasakis
Description
Key Features
- Provides the most up-to-date technologies in clinical chemistry and clinical laboratory science
- Authored by world renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists
- Presents the international benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory
Readership
Clinical Laboratory Professionals, Physicians and Research Scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128207994
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Gregory Makowski Serial Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA