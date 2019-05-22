Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 90
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Titin fragment in urine: A noninvasive biomarker of muscle degradation
Masafumi Matsuo, Hiroyuki Awano, Nobuhiro Maruyama and Hisahide Nishio
2. Acute phase reactant serum amyloid A in inflammation and other diseases
Yan Zhang, Jie Zhang, Huiming Sheng, Haichuan Li and Rongfang Wang
3. Telomeres in neurological disorders
Ayyappan Anitha, Ismail Thanseem, Mahesh Mundalil Vasu, Vijitha Viswambharan and Suresh A. Poovathinal
4. Phosphaturia in kidney stone formers: Still an enigma
Valerie Walker
5. Advances in monitoring anticoagulant therapy
Mojca Božič Mijovski
6. A practical guide to validation and verification of analytical methods in the clinical laboratory
Joachim Pum
Description
Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 90, the latest installment in this internationally acclaimed series, contains chapters authored by world-renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists. The serial discusses the latest and most up-to-date technologies related to the field of clinical chemistry, and is the benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory.
Readership
Clinical Laboratory Professionals, Physicians and Research Scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 302
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 22nd May 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128171806
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128171790
About the Serial Editors
Gregory Makowski Serial Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA