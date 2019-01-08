Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 88
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Anti-angiogenic isoform of vascular endothelial growth factor-A in cardiovascular and renal disease
Ryosuke Kikuchi, Megan Stevens, Kazuhiro Harada, Sebastian Oltean and Toyoaki Murohara
2. Extracellular vesicle-associated MMPs: A modulator of the tissue microenvironment
Masayuki Shimoda
3. Probing the endogenous peptidomes of cancer for biomarkers: A new endeavor
Pey Yee Lee, Teck Yew Low and Rahman Jamal
4. Novel glomerular filtration markers
Jaya A. George and Verena Gounden
5. Clinical metabolomics of exhaled breath condensate in chronic respiratory diseases
Mauro Maniscalco, Salvatore Fuschillo, Debora Paris, Adele Cutignano, Alessandro Sanduzzi and
Andrea Motta
6. Emicizumab (ACE910): Clinical background and laboratory assessment of hemophilia A
Giuseppe Lippi and Emmanuel J. Favaloro
Description
Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 88, the latest installment in this internationally acclaimed series, contains chapters authored by world-renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists. The serial discusses the latest and most up-to-date technologies related to the field of clinical chemistry, and is the benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory.
Key Features
- Provides the most up-to-date technologies in clinical chemistry and clinical laboratory science
- Authored by world renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists
- Presents the international benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory
Readership
Clinical Laboratory Professionals, Physicians and Research Scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 8th January 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128171448
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128171431
About the Editors
Gregory Makowski Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA