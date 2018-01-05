Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 83
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Urinary Nucleosides and Deoxynucleosides
Małgorzata Patejko, Wiktoria Struck-Lewicka, Danuta Siluk, Małgorzata Waszczuk-Jankowska and Michał J. Markuszewski
2. Locked Nucleic Acid Technology for Highly Sensitive Detection of Somatic Mutations in Cancer
Takayuki Ishige, Sakae Itoga and Kazuyuki Matsushita
3. Liquid Biopsy: From Basic Research to Clinical Practice
Monica Macias, Estibaliz Alegre, Angel Díaz-Lagares, Ana Patino, Jose L. Perez-Gracia, Miguel Sanmamed, Rafael López-Lopez, Nerea Varo and Alvaro González
4. Circulating Tumor Cells and Implications of the Epithelial-to-Mesenchymal Transition
Lori E. Lowes and Alison L. Allan
5. Indoor Tanning a Gianus Bifrons: Vitamin D and Human Cancer
Giuseppe Lippi, Gianfranco Cervellin and Elisa Danese
6. Laboratory Assessment of Anemia
Sirisha Kundrapu and Jaime Noguez
Description
Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 83, the latest installment in this internationally acclaimed series, contains chapters authored by world-renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists. The serial discusses the latest, most up-to-date technologies related to the field of clinical chemistry, with this release presenting comprehensive updates on Urinary Nucleosides and Deoxynucleosides, Locked Nucleic Acid Technology for Highly Sensitive Detection of Somatic Mutations in Cancer, Liquid Biopsy: From Basic Research to Clinical Practice, Circulating Tumor Cells and Implications of the Epithelial-to-Mesenchymal Transition, and more.
Key Features
- Provides the most up-to-date technologies in clinical chemistry and clinical laboratory science
- Authored by world renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists
- Presents the international benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory
Readership
Clinical Laboratory Professionals, Physicians and Research Scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 246
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 5th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128153994
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128152072
About the Serial Editors
Gregory Makowski Serial Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA