Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 84
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Protein Carbamylation: Chemistry, Pathophysiological Involvement, and Biomarkers
Stéphane Jaisson, Christine Pietrement and Philippe Gillery
2. Inflammatory Response During Myocardial Infarction
Joaquim B. Oliveira, Alexandre A.S.M. Soares and Andrei C. Sposito
3. Metabolomics of Major Depressive Disorder and Bipolar Disorder: Overview and Future Perspective
Kenji Hashimoto
4. Blood Glucose Determination: Effect of Tube Additives
Giuseppe Lippi, Mads Nybo, Janne Cadamuro, Joao T. Guimaraes, Edmée van Dongen-Lases and Ana-Maria Simundic
5. Uncertainty in Measurement: Procedures for Determining Uncertainty With Application to Clinical Laboratory Calculations
Robert B. Frenkel and Ian Farrance
6. Distribution of Fatty Acids and Lipids During Pregnancy
Preeti Chavan-Gautam, Alka Rani and Dilys Freeman
Description
Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 84, the latest installment in this internationally acclaimed series, contains chapters authored by world-renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists. The serial discusses the latest and most up-to-date technologies related to the field of clinical chemistry. It is the benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory.
Key Features
- Provides the most up-to-date technologies in clinical chemistry and clinical laboratory science
- Authored by world renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists
- Presents the international benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory
Readership
Clinical Laboratory Professionals, Physicians and Research Scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 21st February 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128154243
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128152065
About the Serial Editors
Gregory Makowski Serial Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA