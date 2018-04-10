Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 85
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Standardization of BNP and NT-proBNP Immunoassays in Light of the Diverse and Complex Nature of Circulating BNP-Related Peptides
Alexander G. Semenov and Evgeniya E. Feygina
2. Metabolomics and Lipidomics of Ischemic Stroke
Anthony Au
3. Obesity, Thrombotic Risk, and Inflammation in Cancer
Benjamín Rubio-Jurado, Luz M.A. Balderas-Peña, Eduardo E. García-Luna, María G. Zavala-Cerna, Carlos Riebeling-Navarro, Pedro A. Reyes and Arnulfo H. Nava-Zavala
4. Proteomics for Biomarker Identification and Clinical Application in Kidney Disease
Lin Chen, Wei Su, Hua Chen, Dan-Qian Chen, Ming Wang, Yan Guo and Ying-Yong Zhao
5. Adiponectin and Its Isoforms in Pathophysiology
Merel van Andel, Annemieke C. Heijboer and Madeleine L. Drent
6. Uncertainty in Measurement: The Propagation of Uncertainties, With Examples From the Clinical Laboratory
Robert B. Frenkel and Ian Farrance
Description
Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 85, the latest installment in this internationally acclaimed series, contains chapters authored by world-renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists. The serial discusses the latest and most up-to-date technologies related to the field of clinical chemistry, and is the benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory.
Key Features
- Provides the most up-to-date technologies in clinical chemistry and clinical laboratory science
- Authored by world renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists
- Presents the international benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory
Readership
Clinical Laboratory Professionals, Physicians and Research Scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 10th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128154250
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128152058
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Gregory Makowski Serial Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA