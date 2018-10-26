Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 87
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Long Noncoding RNAs: Advances in Lipid Metabolism
Yongzhi Zeng, Kun Ren, Xiao Zhu, Zhi Zheng, and Guanghui Yi
2. Protein Carbamylation in Chronic Kidney Disease and Dialysis
Joshua Long, Xavier Vela Parada, and Sahir Kalim
3. Serum Ethanolamine Plasmalogen and Urine Myo-Inositol as Cognitive Decline Markers
Ryouta Maeba, Atsushi Araki, and Yoshinori Fujiwara
4. Free Circulating miRNA Measurement in Clinical Settings: the Still Unsolved Issue of the Normalization
Martina Faraldi, Marta Gomarasca, Giuseppe Banfi, and Giovanni Lombardi
5. Glutathione as a Marker for Human Disease
Garrett Teskey, Rachel Abrahem, Ruoqiong Cao, Karo Gyurjian, Hicret Islamoglu, Mariana Lucero, Andrew Martinez, Erik Paredes, Oscar Salaiz, Brittanie Robinson, and Vishwanath Venketaraman
6. Fecal Calprotectin
Ruth M. Ayling and Klaartje Kok
Description
Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 87, the latest installment in this internationally acclaimed series, contains chapters authored by world-renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists. The serial discusses the latest and most up-to-date technologies related to the field of clinical chemistry, and is the benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory.
Key Features
- Provides the most up-to-date technologies in clinical chemistry and clinical laboratory science
- Authored by world renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists
- Presents the international benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory
Readership
Clinical Laboratory Professionals, Physicians and Research Scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 26th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128154274
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128152034
About the Serial Editors
Gregory Makowski Serial Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA