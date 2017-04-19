Advances in Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128120750, 9780128121788

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 80

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Gregory Makowski
eBook ISBN: 9780128121788
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128120750
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th April 2017
Page Count: 272
Table of Contents

Chapter One: Triglycerides Revisited to the Serial
P.R.N. Viecili, B. da Silva, G.E. Hirsch, F.G. Porto, M.M. Parisi, A.R. Castanho, M. Wender and J.Z. Klafke

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 TG Concept, Structure, and Function
  • 3 TG Regulation
  • 4 Genetics of the TGs
  • 5 TGs and the Cardiovascular System
  • 6 Treatment of Hypertriglyceridemia
  • 7 Conclusions

Chapter Two: PCR-Based Detection Methods for Single-Nucleotide Polymorphism or Mutation: Real-Time PCR and Its Substantial Contribution Toward Technological Refinement
K. Matsuda

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Prerequisites for Methods to Detect SNP or Mutation
  • 3 The History of Development of Methods/Instrument Relevant to Detection of SNP/Mutation
  • 4 Methods Employed in FDA Cleared or Approved Companion Diagnostic Devices for SNP or Mutation
  • 5 Increase in Speed of PCR
  • 6 Conclusion
  • Acknowledgment

Chapter Three: Advances in Circulating Tumor DNA Analysis
S. Perakis, M. Auer, J. Belic and E. Heitzer

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 History and Landmark Developments
  • 3 The Biology of Circulating Tumor DNA
  • 4 Preanalytical and Analytical Considerations
  • 5 Methods
  • 6 Clinical Use of ctDNA
  • 7 ctDNA in Breast Cancer
  • 8 ctDNA in Ovarian Cancer
  • 9 ctDNA in CRC
  • 10 Prostate Cancer
  • 11 Lung Cancer
  • 12 Melanoma
  • 13 Conclusion and Outlook

Chapter Four: Advances in Molecular Diagnosis of Malaria
Z. Zhenz and Z. Cheng

  • Abstract
  • 1 Basic Information About Malaria and the Parasite Plasmodium
  • 2 Diagnostics in the Age of Malaria Elimination
  • 3 Molecular Technologies for Malaria Diagnosis
  • 4 Improving Sensitivity and Throughput for Molecular Diagnosis of Malaria
  • 5 Conclusion

Chapter Five: Rapid Assessment of Drugs of Abuse
J.R.Wiencek, J. Colby and J.H. Nichols

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Characteristics of Drug Testing
  • 3 POCT Methodologies
  • 4 Challenges With the Implementation of Point-of-Care Drug Tests
  • 5 Validation of Drugs of Abuse POCT
  • 6 Drugs of Abuse POCT Performance
  • 7 Fooling the Urine Drug Test
  • 8 Oral Fluid Drug Testing
  • 9 Conclusion

Chapter Six: Infections: A Possible Risk Factor for Type 2 Diabetes
S. Chakraborty, R. Bhattacharyya and D. Banerjee

  • Abstract
  • 1 Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus: A Multifactorial Disease
  • 2 Infections, Insulin Resistance, and T2DM
  • 3 Possible Mechanisms for Pathogen-Induced Insulin Resistance
  • 4 Pathogen Products and Insulin Resistance
  • 5 Malnutrition, Acute-Phase Response, and Insulin Resistance
  • 6 Concluding Remarks
  • Acknowledgments

Description

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 80, the latest installment in this internationally acclaimed series, covers a variety of topics relating to the topic. Users will find new chapters on Triglycerides Revisited to the Serial, PCR-Based Detection Methods for Single Nucleotide Polymorphism or Mutation: Real-Time PCR and its Substantial Contribution Towards Technological Refinement, Advances in Circulating Tumor DNA Analysis, Advances in Molecular Diagnosis of Malaria, and Rapid Assessment of Drugs of Abuse. This series contains chapters authored by world-renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists who discuss the latest and most up-to-date technologies related to the field of clinical chemistry.

Users of this series will find a resource that is considered to be the benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory.

Key Features

  • Provides the most up-to-date technologies in Clinical Chemistry and Clinical Laboratory Science
  • Authored by world renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientist
  • Presents the international benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory

Readership

Clinical Laboratory Professionals, Physicians and Research Scientists

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128121788
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128120750

About the Serial Editors

Gregory Makowski

Gregory Makowski Serial Editor

Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA

