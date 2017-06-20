Advances in Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128120743, 9780128121771

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 81

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Gregory Makowski
eBook ISBN: 9780128121771
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128120743
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th June 2017
Page Count: 296
Table of Contents

1. Microparticles in Chronic Heart Failure
A.E. Berezin
2. Peptide Antibodies in Clinical Laboratory Diagnostics
N.H. Trier and G. Houen
3. Measurement and Clinical Utility of βCTX in Serum and Plasma
S.A.P. Chubb and S.D. Vasikaran
4. Human Papillomavirus and its Testing Assays, Cervical Cancer Screening, and Vaccination
Y. Zhu, Y. Wang, J. Hirschhorn, K.J. Welsh, Z. Zhao, M.R. Davis and S. Feldman
5. Physical Exercise and DNA Injury: Good or Evil?
E. Danese, G. Lippi, F. Sanchis-Gomar, G. Brocco, M. Rizzo, M. Banach and M. Montagnana
6. Bulky DNA Adducts, Tobacco Smoking, Genetic Susceptibility and Lung Cancer Risk
A. Munnia, R.W. Giese, S. Polvani, A. Galli, F. Cellai and M.E.M. Peluso

Description

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 81, the latest installment in this internationally acclaimed series, contains chapters authored by world-renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists. New to this latest release are chapters that cover Microparticles in Chronic Heart Failure, Peptide Antibodies in Clinical Laboratory Diagnostics, Measurement and Clinical Utility of βCTX in Serum and Plasma, Human Papillomavirus and its Testing Assays, Cervical Cancer Screening, and Vaccination, and Physical Exercise and DNA Injury: Good or Evil? The serial presents the latest technologies related to the field of clinical chemistry, and is the benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory.

Key Features

  • Provides the most up-to-date technologies in clinical chemistry and clinical laboratory science
  • Authored by world renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientist
  • Presents the international benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory

Readership

Clinical Laboratory Professionals, Physicians and Research Scientists

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128121771
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128120743

About the Serial Editors

Gregory Makowski

Gregory Makowski Serial Editor

Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA

