Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 72
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Metabolic Syndrome and Menopause: Pathophysiology, Clinical and Diagnostic Significance
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Menopause Definition
- 3 MetS in Peri- and Postmenopausal Women
- 4 Effect of Menopause on MetS Components and the Role of Sex Hormones
- 5 Other Biomarkers Related to MetS in Postmenopausal Women
- 6 MetS: A Risk Factor for Diseases Related to Menopause
- 7 Effect of Hormone Replacement Therapy on MetS Components and Cardiovascular Events
- 8 Dietary Patterns and Risk of MetS in Postmenopausal Women
- 9 Association Between Physical Activity and MetS in Postmenopausal Women
- 10 Conclusions
- Chapter Two: Homocysteine in Chronic Kidney Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Causes of Hyperhomocysteinemia
- 3 Homocysteine-Induced Oxidation
- 4 Are Oxidation Reactions the Sole Culprit for Renal Failure?
- 5 Changes in Methylation Pattern
- 6 Redox Switches
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter Three: Lung Cancer Biomarkers
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Biomarker Development in Biological Fluids (Body Fluids)
- 3 Publication Trend in “Lung Cancer biomarkers”
- 4 Lung Cancer Biomarkers at Limited Clinical Usage
- 5 Lung Cancer Biomarkers in Clinical Trials
- 6 Lung Cancer Biomarkers in Validation Phases
- 7 Circulating Tumor Cells
- 8 Additional Molecular Markers in Other Biological Fluids of Lung Cancer Patients
- 9 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: SEPT9: A Specific Circulating Biomarker for Colorectal Cancer
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Role of Septin9
- 3 SEPT9 and Colorectal Cancer
- 4 Clinical Applications of SEPT9 Gene Methylation Assay in CRC Detection and Screening
- 5 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Glycated Serum Albumin and AGE Receptors
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Protein Glycation
- 3 Glycated Serum Albumin—GA
- 4 AGE Receptors
- 5 Glycated Albumin as a Clinical Marker
- 6 Conclusion
- Chapter Six: Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons: Part I. Exposure
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 PAH Distribution and Exposure
- 3 The Concept of Biomarkers
- 4 The Concept of Toxicokinetics
- 5 Toxicokinetics of PAH
- Index
Description
Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 72, the latest installment in this internationally acclaimed series contains chapters authored by world-renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians, and research scientists. The serial discusses the latest and most up-to-date technologies related to the field of clinical chemistry and is the benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory.
Key Features
- Contains the expertise of international contributors
- Provides the latest cutting-edge technologies in the field
- Authored by world-renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians, and research scientists
Readership
Clinical Laboratory Professionals, Physicians and Research Scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 12th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128033159
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128033142
About the Serial Editors
Gregory Makowski Serial Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA