Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 68
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Overview of Biomarkers for Diagnosis and Monitoring of Celiac Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Epidemiology
- 3 Clinical Manifestations
- 4 Groups at Increased Risk of CD
- 5 Genetics
- 6 CD Diagnosis: The Tests
- 7 Diagnostic Strategies and Guidelines for the Diagnosis of CD
- 8 Follow-Up of Patients on a Gluten-Free Diet
- 9 Non-celiac Gluten Sensitivity
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Two: Cystatin C: A Kidney Function Biomarker
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Cystatin C—Structure and Biologic Function
- 3 Metabolism and Concentration in Body Fluids
- 4 cysC as an Indicator of GFR
- 5 Comparison of cysC and Creatinine
- 6 Chronic Kidney Disease
- 7 cysC Methods
- 8 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: Procalcitonin: Potential Role in Diagnosis and Management of Sepsis
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 How Useful Is Procalcitonin in the Diagnosis and Prognosis of Infection?
- 3 Procalcitonin in Antibiotic Stewardship?
- 4 Conclusions
- Chapter Four: Manganese Superoxide Dismutase and Oxidative Stress Modulation
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Oxidative Stress: A Brief Review
- 3 Superoxide Dismutase in Antioxidant Defense
- 4 MnSOD and Oxidative Stress Modulation
- 5 Environmental Factors, Genetics, and MnSOD Modulation
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Selenium and Selenium-Dependent Antioxidants in Chronic Kidney Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Role of Selenium in Kidney Disease
- 3 Glutathione Peroxidases in Chronic Kidney Disease
- 4 Selenium Supplementation in CKD
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Six: Lipidomics: New Insight Into Kidney Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Kidney Disease
- 3 Lipids and Lipidomics
- 4 Applications of Lipidomics in Kidney Diseases
- 5 Concluding Remarks and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Seven: Advances in Biomarkers of Major Depressive Disorder
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Previous Research (Lipids and Proteins)
- 3 Genetic Studies
- 4 Proteomics, Metabolomics, and Beyond
- 5 Conclusion
- Index
Description
Volume 68 in the internationally acclaimed Advances in Clinical Chemistry contains chapters authored by world renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists. The serial provides the latest and most up-to-date technologies related to the field of Clinical Chemistry and is the benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory.
Key Features
- Expertise of international contributors
- Latest cutting-edge technologies
- Comprehensive in scope
Readership
Clinical Laboratory Professionals, Physicians and Research Scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 222
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 4th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128022665
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128024652
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Gregory Makowski Serial Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA