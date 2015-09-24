Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 71
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Biomarkers in Breast Cancer: Where Are We and Where Are We Going?
- Abstract
- 1 Use of Biomarkers in the Identification of Women at Increased Risk of Developing Breast Cancer (Risk Assessment)
- 2 Use of Biomarkers in Determining Prognosis
- 3 Use of Biomarkers in Guiding Treatment
- 4 Use of Biomarkers in the Postoperative Follow-Up of Asymptomatic Patients Following Curative Surgery
- 5 Use of Biomarkers in Monitoring Therapy in Patients with Metastasis
- 6 Emerging Biomarkers for Breast Cancer
- 7 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Polycystic Ovary Syndrome-Epigenetic Mechanisms and Aberrant MicroRNA
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Epigenetic Landscape
- 3 miRNA
- 4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Three: EN2 in Prostate Cancer
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Risk Factors and Conventional Biomarkers of Prostate Cancer
- 3 Biomarkers with Clinical Application in Urine
- 4 Antitumor Antibodies as Biomarkers
- 5 The Homeobox Gene Superfamily
- 6 The Biology of En
- 7 En in Cancer
- 8 En as a Potential Biomarker in Cancer
- 9 EN2 in Prostate Cancer
- 10 EN2 as a Diagnostic Marker and Marker of Significant Disease
- 11 EN2 in Men at High Risk of Prostate Cancer
- 12 Future Perspectives
- 13 Conclusion
- Chapter Four: Cytochrome P450 in Cancer Susceptibility and Treatment
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Classification, Nomenclature, and Structure of Cytochromes P450
- 3 Drug Metabolism
- 4 Genetic Variations in CYP450 Isoforms
- 5 CYP450 in Cancer Susceptibility
- 6 CYP450 in Anticancer Therapy
- 7 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: The Importance of Accurately Assessing Renal Function in the Neonate and Infant
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Normal Development of Renal Function Before Birth
- 3 Adaptation of Hemodynamics and Renal Function After Birth
- 4 Can Nephrogenesis Continue After Preterm Birth?
- 5 Measuring Renal Function
- 6 Neonatal Kidney Size and Renal Function in Preterm Infants
- 7 Should We Move to CysC-Derived eGFR When Dosing Aminoglycosides and Other Renally Excreted in Neonates?
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Six: Systematic Assessment of the Hemolysis Index: Pros and Cons
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Hemolysis Index
- 3 Pros and Cons
- 4 Conclusions
- Chapter Seven: Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptor α in Lipid Metabolism and Atherosclerosis
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 PPARα Expression
- 3 PPARα Structure and Activation
- 4 PPARα and Lipid Metabolism
- 5 PPARα and Lipoprotein Metabolism
- 6 The Roles of PPARα in Atherosclerosis
- 7 Therapeutic Potential of PPARα Agonists in Atherosclerosis and Dyslipidemia
- 8 Conclusions and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Index
Description
Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 71, is the latest installment in this internationally acclaimed series. This latest volume contains chapters authored by world-renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians, and research scientists. The serial discusses the latest and most up-to-date technologies related to the field of clinical chemistry and is the benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 24th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128025222
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128022566
About the Serial Editors
Gregory Makowski Serial Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA