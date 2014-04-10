Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 64
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Matrix Metalloproteinases in Coronary Artery Disease
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Classification, Structure, and Function of MMP
- 3 Regulation of MMP
- 4 MMP in Cardiovascular System Development
- 5 MMP in Coronary Artery Disease
- 6 Genetics of Matrix Metalloproteinases
- 7 Matrix Metalloproteinases and Therapeutic Aspects
- 8 Prognostic Value of ECM Biomarkers
- 9 Conclusion
- Chapter Two: Heat Shock Proteins and Cardiovascular Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Atherogenesis and HSP
- 3 Therapeutic Implications
- 4 HSPs as Predictors of CVD
- 5 Immunization and Vaccination with HSP
- 6 Effects of Therapeutic Interventions on HSP
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter Three: Apolipoprotein B-48: A Unique Marker of Chylomicron Metabolism
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Discovery of apoB48
- 3 ApoB48 and mRNA Editing; Stop Codon and Translational Termination of Intestinal apoB mRNA
- 4 ApoB-48, MTP, and apoA-IV in CM Formation
- 5 Metabolism of apoB-48 Containing CM, apoB-100 Containing VLDL, and Their Remnants in Plasma
- 6 Biochemistry of CM and VLDL Remnants
- 7 ApoB-48 Receptor
- 8 Kinetics of apoB-48 Containing Lipoproteins
- 9 Daily Rhythm of Plasma TG, apoB-48, and Remnant Lipoproteins and Their Changes After Fat Load
- 10 Analytical Approach to apoB48
- 11 Plasma apoB48 Containing Particles as a Risk Marker for Cardiovascular Diseases
- 12 Familial Chylomicronemia
- 13 Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease
- 14 Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease; Statins, Fibrates, EPA, LPL Gene Therapy
- 15 Summary
- Chapter Four: Neutrophil Gelatinase-Associated Lipocalin in Cancer
- Abstract
- 1 Structure and Biology of Human Neutrophil Gelatinase-Associated Lipocalin
- 2 Review of Epidemiological Evidence
- 3 Review of Biological Evidence
- 4 Conclusions
- Chapter Five: Autoantibodies in Breast Cancer
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Improved Screening Mammography with an Antibody-Based Classifier
- 3 Value of an Accurate Autoantibody-Based Breast Cancer (BC) Screening Test
- 4 BC-Associated Autoantibodies and Diagnostic Panels
- 5 Validation of Diagnostic Antibody-Based Classifiers
- 6 Autoantibodies in Premalignancy
- 7 Breast Cancer Autoantibodies: Biological Significance or Epiphenomena?
- 8 Conclusion
- Chapter Six: Mammaglobin A: Review and Clinical Utility
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Mammaglobin A: Gene and Protein Structure
- 2 Expression of Mamaglobin A in Healthy Tissue and Primary Tumors
- 3 Cancer and Metastasis
- 4 Breast Cancer
- 5 Dissemination Sites and Material Source for Cancer Cell Detection
- 6 Methods for CTC Analysis
- 7 Clinical Relevance of CTC Detection
- 8 Markers Used for Molecular Detection of CTC
- 9 Mammaglobin A and Breast Cancer
- 10 Detection of Micrometastasis
- 11 Mammaglobin A Detection: Clinical Value
- 12 Mammaglobin A as a Target for Cancer Therapy
- 13 Conclusion
- Chapter Seven: 1,5-Anhydroglucitol and Glycated Albumin in Glycemia
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Glycated Hemoglobin (HbA1c)
- 3 1,5-Anhydroglucitol
- 4 Fructosamine and Glycated Albumin
- 5 Usefulness and Problems of Various Indices in Various Clinical States
- 6 Conclusions
- Index
Description
Volume 64 in the internationally acclaimed Advances in Clinical Chemistry contains chapters authored by world renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists. The serial provides the latest and most up-to-date technologies related to the field of Clinical Chemistry and is the benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory.
About the Serial Editors
Gregory Makowski Serial Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA