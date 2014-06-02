Advances in Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128001417, 9780128003039

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 65

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Gregory Makowski
eBook ISBN: 9780128003039
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128001417
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd June 2014
Page Count: 240
Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Chapter One: HDL Metabolism and Atheroprotection: Predictive Value of Lipid Transfers
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 HDL Composition
    • 3 HDL Subclasses
    • 4 HDL Metabolism and Reverse Cholesterol Transport
    • 5 Other HDL Functions
    • 6 Proatherogenic HDL
    • 7 Cholesterol Ester Transfer Protein
    • 8 Phospholipid Transfer Protein
    • 9 CETP and PLTP in CVD
    • 10 Simultaneous Transfer of Lipids to HDL
    • 11 Conclusion
    • Acknowledgments
  • Chapter Two: Diagnosis of Infection in Critical Care
    • Abstract
    • 1 Background
    • 2 Immunologic Basis of Sepsis
    • 3 New Tools for Bacterial Identification
    • 4 Useful Markers of Infectious Complications According to the Affected Organ and Patient Status
    • 5 Conclusions
  • Chapter Three: Metabolomics in Nephrotoxicity
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Nephrotoxicity or Renal Toxicity
    • 3 Metabolomics in Biomarker Discovery
    • 4 Metabolomics Application in Animal Model-Based Nephrotoxicity
    • 5 Metabolomics in Clinical Nephrotoxicity
    • 6 Conclusion and Future Perspectives
    • Acknowledgments
  • Chapter Four: Metabolic Syndrome in Pediatrics
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Clinical Features of Children with Metabolic Syndrome
    • 3 Metabolic Characteristics of Children and Adolescents with Metabolic Syndrome
    • 4 Prediabetes and Type 2 Diabetes in Youth
    • 5 Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease in Youth
    • 6 Association Between “Lipid partitioning” and Metabolic Syndrome
    • 7 Is There a Healthy Metabolic Phenotype in Obesity?
    • 8 Role of Subcutaneous Fat in the Pathogenesis of Metabolic Syndrome
    • 9 Novel Biomarkers of Metabolic Syndrome
    • 10 Adipocyte Lipid-Droplet Molecules
    • 11 Inflammation Markers
    • Acknowledgments
  • Chapter Five: CSF in Alzheimer's Disease
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 AD—Genetics and Pathophysiology
    • 3 CSF in AD
    • 4 Candidate AD Biomarkers and Markers of Other Pathologies
    • 5 Standardization Efforts
    • 6 Concluding Remarks
    • Acknowledgments
  • Chapter Six: Food Allergy Testing
    • Abstract
    • 1 Food Allergy—A Growing Problem
    • 2 Testing for Food Allergy
    • 3 Conclusions
  • Chapter Seven: Matrix Metalloproteinases in Biologic Samples
    • Abstract
    • 1 Regulation of MMPs
    • 2 Detection of MMPs in Biological Samples, Total Zymogen Versus Enzymatic Activity
    • 3 Confounders of MMP Measurements
  • Index

Description

Volume 65 in the internationally acclaimed Advances in Clinical Chemistry contains chapters authored by world renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists. The serial provides the latest and most up-to-date technologies related to the field of Clinical Chemistry and is the benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory.

Key Features

  • Expertise of international contributors
  • Latest cutting-edge technologies
  • Comprehensive in scope

Readership

Clinical Laboratory Professionals, Physicians and Research Scientists

About the Serial Editors

Gregory Makowski

Gregory Makowski Serial Editor

Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA

