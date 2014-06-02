Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 65
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: HDL Metabolism and Atheroprotection: Predictive Value of Lipid Transfers
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 HDL Composition
- 3 HDL Subclasses
- 4 HDL Metabolism and Reverse Cholesterol Transport
- 5 Other HDL Functions
- 6 Proatherogenic HDL
- 7 Cholesterol Ester Transfer Protein
- 8 Phospholipid Transfer Protein
- 9 CETP and PLTP in CVD
- 10 Simultaneous Transfer of Lipids to HDL
- 11 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Diagnosis of Infection in Critical Care
- Abstract
- 1 Background
- 2 Immunologic Basis of Sepsis
- 3 New Tools for Bacterial Identification
- 4 Useful Markers of Infectious Complications According to the Affected Organ and Patient Status
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter Three: Metabolomics in Nephrotoxicity
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Nephrotoxicity or Renal Toxicity
- 3 Metabolomics in Biomarker Discovery
- 4 Metabolomics Application in Animal Model-Based Nephrotoxicity
- 5 Metabolomics in Clinical Nephrotoxicity
- 6 Conclusion and Future Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Metabolic Syndrome in Pediatrics
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Clinical Features of Children with Metabolic Syndrome
- 3 Metabolic Characteristics of Children and Adolescents with Metabolic Syndrome
- 4 Prediabetes and Type 2 Diabetes in Youth
- 5 Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease in Youth
- 6 Association Between “Lipid partitioning” and Metabolic Syndrome
- 7 Is There a Healthy Metabolic Phenotype in Obesity?
- 8 Role of Subcutaneous Fat in the Pathogenesis of Metabolic Syndrome
- 9 Novel Biomarkers of Metabolic Syndrome
- 10 Adipocyte Lipid-Droplet Molecules
- 11 Inflammation Markers
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: CSF in Alzheimer's Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 AD—Genetics and Pathophysiology
- 3 CSF in AD
- 4 Candidate AD Biomarkers and Markers of Other Pathologies
- 5 Standardization Efforts
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Six: Food Allergy Testing
- Abstract
- 1 Food Allergy—A Growing Problem
- 2 Testing for Food Allergy
- 3 Conclusions
- Chapter Seven: Matrix Metalloproteinases in Biologic Samples
- Abstract
- 1 Regulation of MMPs
- 2 Detection of MMPs in Biological Samples, Total Zymogen Versus Enzymatic Activity
- 3 Confounders of MMP Measurements
- Index
Description
Volume 65 in the internationally acclaimed Advances in Clinical Chemistry contains chapters authored by world renowned clinical laboratory scientists, physicians and research scientists. The serial provides the latest and most up-to-date technologies related to the field of Clinical Chemistry and is the benchmark for novel analytical approaches in the clinical laboratory.
