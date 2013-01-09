Advances in Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124052116, 9780124058521

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 59

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Gregory Makowski
eBook ISBN: 9780124058521
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124052116
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th January 2013
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

Contributors

Preface

Chapter One. Human Epididymis Protein 4 in Cancer Diagnostics

1 Introduction

2 General Characteristics (Fig. 1.1)

3 Analytical Methods

4 Cancer Diagnostics (Table 1.1)

5 Discussion

References

Chapter Two. Pathophysiological Roles and Clinical Importance of Biomarkers in Acute Coronary Syndrome

1 Introduction

2 Pathogenesis Underlying Myocardial Ischemia/Infarction

3 Ideal Cardiac Biomarkers

4 History of Cardiac Biomarkers

5 Myocardial Dysfunction

6 Myocardial Necrosis

7 Myocardial Ischemia

8 Biomarkers of Inflammation

9 Perspectives and Future Strategies

10 Conclusion

References

Chapter Three. Paraoxonases

1 Historical Overview: From Toxicology to Cardiovascular Disease

2 The PON Enzyme Family

3 PON as Multitasking Enzymes: Pathways Related to Atherosclerosis

4 PON and Ischemic Heart Disease: Animal Studies

5 PON and Ischemic Heart Disease: Epidemiologic and Clinical Studies

6 PON1 as a Potential Therapeutic Tool

7 Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter Four. Mucosal Healing in Ulcerative Colitis

1 Introduction

2 Molecular Pathways of Intestinal Mucosal Wounding in Ulcerative Colitis

3 Epithelial Healing in Ulcerative Colitis Has an Impact on Disease Course

4 The Pharmacodynamics of Wound Healing

5 Conclusions

References

Chapter Five. Reticulocytes in Sports Medicine

1 Introduction

2 Preanalytical Phase

3 Kinetics of Ret Production in Humans

4 Reported Ret Values in Athletes

5 Stability

6 Comparison of Ret Values Between Athletes and Sedentary People

7 Effects of Exercise on Ret

8 Doping

9 Conclusions

References

Chapter Six. Toll-Like Receptors in Liver Disease

1 Introduction

2 The Role of Toll-Like Receptors in Innate Immunity

3 Expression of Toll-Like Receptors in the Liver

4 Toll-Like Receptors in the Pathogenesis of Liver Diseases

5 The Role of TLR in the Pathogenesis of Long-Term Consequences of ALD and NASH

6 TLR Signaling as Target for Therapy of ALD and NASH

7 Synergy Between Alcohol Consumption and NAFLD

8 Conclusions

References

Chapter Seven. Procalcitonin in Pediatrics

Abbreviations

1 Introduction

2 PCT and the Newborn

3 PCT and the Ill Infant and Child

4 Conclusions

References

Index

Description

Volume 59 in the internationally acclaimed Advances in Clinical Chemistry contains chapters submitted from leading experts from academia and clinical laboratory science. Authors are from a diverse field of clinical chemistry disciplines and diagnostics, ranging from basic biochemical exploration to cutting-edge microarray technology.

Key Features

  • Written by authors representing the diverse field of clinical chemistry and diagnostics, reviews in Advances in Clinical Chemistry cover a range of cutting-eduge research ranging from basic biochemical exploration to microarray technology

Readership

Biochemists and clinical biochemists

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124058521
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124052116

About the Serial Editors

Gregory Makowski

Gregory Makowski Serial Editor

Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA

