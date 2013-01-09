Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 59
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter One. Human Epididymis Protein 4 in Cancer Diagnostics
1 Introduction
2 General Characteristics (Fig. 1.1)
3 Analytical Methods
4 Cancer Diagnostics (Table 1.1)
5 Discussion
References
Chapter Two. Pathophysiological Roles and Clinical Importance of Biomarkers in Acute Coronary Syndrome
1 Introduction
2 Pathogenesis Underlying Myocardial Ischemia/Infarction
3 Ideal Cardiac Biomarkers
4 History of Cardiac Biomarkers
5 Myocardial Dysfunction
6 Myocardial Necrosis
7 Myocardial Ischemia
8 Biomarkers of Inflammation
9 Perspectives and Future Strategies
10 Conclusion
References
Chapter Three. Paraoxonases
1 Historical Overview: From Toxicology to Cardiovascular Disease
2 The PON Enzyme Family
3 PON as Multitasking Enzymes: Pathways Related to Atherosclerosis
4 PON and Ischemic Heart Disease: Animal Studies
5 PON and Ischemic Heart Disease: Epidemiologic and Clinical Studies
6 PON1 as a Potential Therapeutic Tool
7 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter Four. Mucosal Healing in Ulcerative Colitis
1 Introduction
2 Molecular Pathways of Intestinal Mucosal Wounding in Ulcerative Colitis
3 Epithelial Healing in Ulcerative Colitis Has an Impact on Disease Course
4 The Pharmacodynamics of Wound Healing
5 Conclusions
References
Chapter Five. Reticulocytes in Sports Medicine
1 Introduction
2 Preanalytical Phase
3 Kinetics of Ret Production in Humans
4 Reported Ret Values in Athletes
5 Stability
6 Comparison of Ret Values Between Athletes and Sedentary People
7 Effects of Exercise on Ret
8 Doping
9 Conclusions
References
Chapter Six. Toll-Like Receptors in Liver Disease
1 Introduction
2 The Role of Toll-Like Receptors in Innate Immunity
3 Expression of Toll-Like Receptors in the Liver
4 Toll-Like Receptors in the Pathogenesis of Liver Diseases
5 The Role of TLR in the Pathogenesis of Long-Term Consequences of ALD and NASH
6 TLR Signaling as Target for Therapy of ALD and NASH
7 Synergy Between Alcohol Consumption and NAFLD
8 Conclusions
References
Chapter Seven. Procalcitonin in Pediatrics
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 PCT and the Newborn
3 PCT and the Ill Infant and Child
4 Conclusions
References
Index
