Advances in Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123870421, 9780123870438

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 55

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Gregory Makowski
eBook ISBN: 9780123870438
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123870421
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd September 2011
Page Count: 176
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
152.00
129.20
200.86
170.73
220.00
187.00
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
200.86
170.73
121.00
102.85
199.00
169.15
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  • Contributors
  • Preface
  • HE4 in ovarian cancer
    • 1. Abstract
    • 2. Introduction
    • 3. CA125
    • 4. Biomarker Identification: From Genomics to Proteomics
    • 5. Clinical Validation of a Tumor Biomarker
    • 6. HE4: Discovery to Clinical Application
    • 7. Conclusions
  • Salivary Transcriptome Biomarkers in Oral Squamous Cell Cancer Detection
    • 1. Abstract
    • 2. Introduction
    • 3. The Salivary Transcriptome: Characterization and Biomarker Discovery
    • 4. Etiopathology of OSCC: The Field Cancerization Theory
    • 5. Molecular Alterations in OSCC
    • 6. Biomarkers: Adequate Study Design (PRoBE Design)
    • 7. Outlook, Conclusion, and the Oral Fluid Nanosensor Test
  • Laminin isoform profiles in salivary glands in Sjögren's syndrome
    • Abbreviations
    • 1. Abstract
    • 2. Sjögren's Syndrome
    • 3. Structure of the Human Labial Salivary Glands
    • 4. Basement Membrane
    • 5. Laminins
    • 6. LM Receptors
    • 7. Regulation of LMs in Salivary Glands
    • 8. Conclusion
    • Acknowledgments
  • Adipokine actions on cartilage homeostasis
    • Abbreviations
    • 1. Abstract
    • 2. Introduction
    • 3. Relevance of Adipokines in Cartilage Disease
    • 4. Measurement of Adipokines
    • 5. Adipokines and Cartilage Homeostasis: Integrated View and Perspectives
  • Chemical Biology of Homocysteine Thiolactone and Related Metabolites
    • Abbreviations
    • 1. Abstract
    • 2. Introduction
    • 3. Homocysteine Thiolactone
    • 4. N-Homocysteinylated Proteins
    • 5. Nε-Homocysteinyl-lysine
    • 6. Conclusions
  • Iron overload in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
    • Abbreviations
    • 1. Abstract
    • 2. Introduction
    • 3. Incidence of Iron Overload in NAFLD/NASH
    • 4. Search for the Mechanism of Iron Overload in NAFLD/NASH
    • 5. Clinical Impact of Iron Overload in NAFLD/NASH
    • 6. Conclusion
  • Triglyceride metabolism in pregnancy
    • 1. Abstract
    • 2. Introduction
    • 3. Maternal Lipid Metabolism During Pregnancy
    • 4. Lipid Metabolism and Maternal Pregnancy Complications
    • 5. Maternal Hypertriglyceridemia and Fetal Complications
    • 6. Changes in Lipids During Pregnancy and Risk of Cardiovascular Disease
    • 7. Hypertriglyceridemia During Pregnancy: Treatment
    • 8. Conclusions

Description

Volume 55 in the internationally acclaimed Advances in Clinical Chemistry contains chapters submitted from leading experts from academia and clinical laboratory science. Authors are from a diverse field of clinical chemistry disciplines and diagnostics, ranging from basic biochemical exploration to cutting-edge microarray technology.

Key Features

  • Leading experts from academia and clinical laboratory science
  • Volume emphasizes novel laboratory advances with application to clinical laboratory diagnostics and practical basic science studies

Readership

Biochemists and clinical biochemists

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123870438
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123870421

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Gregory Makowski

Gregory Makowski Serial Editor

Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.