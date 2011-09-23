Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 55
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Contributors
- Preface
- HE4 in ovarian cancer
- 1. Abstract
- 2. Introduction
- 3. CA125
- 4. Biomarker Identification: From Genomics to Proteomics
- 5. Clinical Validation of a Tumor Biomarker
- 6. HE4: Discovery to Clinical Application
- 7. Conclusions
- Salivary Transcriptome Biomarkers in Oral Squamous Cell Cancer Detection
- 1. Abstract
- 2. Introduction
- 3. The Salivary Transcriptome: Characterization and Biomarker Discovery
- 4. Etiopathology of OSCC: The Field Cancerization Theory
- 5. Molecular Alterations in OSCC
- 6. Biomarkers: Adequate Study Design (PRoBE Design)
- 7. Outlook, Conclusion, and the Oral Fluid Nanosensor Test
- Laminin isoform profiles in salivary glands in Sjögren's syndrome
- Abbreviations
- 1. Abstract
- 2. Sjögren's Syndrome
- 3. Structure of the Human Labial Salivary Glands
- 4. Basement Membrane
- 5. Laminins
- 6. LM Receptors
- 7. Regulation of LMs in Salivary Glands
- 8. Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Adipokine actions on cartilage homeostasis
- Abbreviations
- 1. Abstract
- 2. Introduction
- 3. Relevance of Adipokines in Cartilage Disease
- 4. Measurement of Adipokines
- 5. Adipokines and Cartilage Homeostasis: Integrated View and Perspectives
- Chemical Biology of Homocysteine Thiolactone and Related Metabolites
- Abbreviations
- 1. Abstract
- 2. Introduction
- 3. Homocysteine Thiolactone
- 4. N-Homocysteinylated Proteins
- 5. Nε-Homocysteinyl-lysine
- 6. Conclusions
- Iron overload in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
- Abbreviations
- 1. Abstract
- 2. Introduction
- 3. Incidence of Iron Overload in NAFLD/NASH
- 4. Search for the Mechanism of Iron Overload in NAFLD/NASH
- 5. Clinical Impact of Iron Overload in NAFLD/NASH
- 6. Conclusion
- Triglyceride metabolism in pregnancy
- 1. Abstract
- 2. Introduction
- 3. Maternal Lipid Metabolism During Pregnancy
- 4. Lipid Metabolism and Maternal Pregnancy Complications
- 5. Maternal Hypertriglyceridemia and Fetal Complications
- 6. Changes in Lipids During Pregnancy and Risk of Cardiovascular Disease
- 7. Hypertriglyceridemia During Pregnancy: Treatment
- 8. Conclusions
Description
Volume 55 in the internationally acclaimed Advances in Clinical Chemistry contains chapters submitted from leading experts from academia and clinical laboratory science. Authors are from a diverse field of clinical chemistry disciplines and diagnostics, ranging from basic biochemical exploration to cutting-edge microarray technology.
Key Features
- Leading experts from academia and clinical laboratory science
- Volume emphasizes novel laboratory advances with application to clinical laboratory diagnostics and practical basic science studies
Readership
Biochemists and clinical biochemists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 23rd September 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123870438
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123870421
About the Serial Editors
Gregory Makowski Serial Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA