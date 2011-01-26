Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 53
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Use of matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization time-of-flight mass spectrometry for multiplex genotyping
1. Abstract
2. Introduction
3. Genotyping Using Mass Spectrometry
4. MALDI-TOF-MS
5. Multiplex Genotyping by MALDI-TOF-MS
6. Conclusions
Rheumatic heart disease
1. Abstract
2. Rheumatic Heart Disease
3. Epidemiology
4. Genetic Susceptibility
5. Immune Mechanisms Involved in RHD
6. Rheumatic Heart Disease Lesions
7. Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Dipeptidyl peptidase in autoimmune pathophysiology
1. Abstract
2. Introduction
3. Molecular Aspects of CD26/DPPIV Role in Immunity
4. Cellular Aspects of CD26/DPPIV Role in Immunity
5. Clinical Aspects of CD26 Role in Immune Disorders
6. Summary and Perspective
Acknowledgments
Biochemistry of Hellp Syndrome
1. Abstract
2. Introduction
3. Pathogenesis of HELLP and Preeclampsia: The Role of Placenta
4. Inflammatory Response in HELLP Syndrome
5. HELLP Syndrome, Complement Pathway, and the Coagulation System
6. Conclusion
Homocysteine in Pregnancy
1. Abstract
2. Introduction
3. Homocysteine Metabolism
4. Prophylactic Folic Acid, Folate Status, and Homocysteine
5. Choline and Homocysteine
6. Nonnutritional Factors Associated with tHcy
7. Health Benefits of tHcy Lowering
8. Pregnancy
Acknowledgments
Diabetes and tuberculosis
1. Abstract
2. Introduction
3. Definition of the Problem
4. Analysis of Previous Experimental Results to Solve the Paradox
5. Probable Difference in Glycation Patterns of Macrophage Proteins and Its Precursors
6. In Silico Analysis of the Possibility of Glycation-Induced Inhibition of NADPH Oxidase
7. Solving the Paradox
Acknowledgment
EGCG, green tea polyphenols and their synthetic analogs and prodrugs for human cancer prevention and treatment
Abstract
2. Introduction
3. The Role of Tea Polyphenols in Carcinogenesis
4. In Vitro and In Vivo Preclinical Studies on Tea Polyphenols
5. Tea Polyphenols and Their Molecular Targets in Cancer Cells
6. Tea Polyphenol Derivatives in Cancer Studies
7. Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Description
Volume 53 in the internationally acclaimed Advances in Clinical Chemistry contains chapters submitted from leading experts from academia and clinical laboratory science. Authors are from a diverse field of clinical chemistry disciplines and diagnostics, ranging from basic biochemical exploration to cutting-edge microarray technology.
Key Features
- Leading experts from academia and clinical laboratory science
- Volume emphasizes novel laboratory advances with application to clinical laboratory diagnostics and practical basic science studies
Readership
Biochemists and clinical biochemists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 26th January 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123858566
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123858559
About the Serial Editors
Gregory Makowski Serial Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA