Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 45
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Inhibins as Diagnostic Markers in Human Reproduction Anastasia Tsigkou, Stefano Luisi, Fernando M. Reis, Felice Petraglia
uPA and PAI-1 in Breast Cancer: Review of Their Clinical Utility and Current Validation in the Prospective NNBC-3 Trial Annecke K, Schmitt M, Euler U, Zerm M, Paepke D, Paepke S, von Minckwitz G, Thomssen C, and Harbeck N
Advances in Multiple Analyte Profiling Virginia M. Salas, Bruce S. Edwards, Larry A. Sklar
Immune Monitoring of Clinical Trials with Biotherapies Theresa L. Whiteside
Dietary Modification of Brain Function: Effects on Neuroendocrine and Psychological Determinants of Mental Health and Stress Related Disorders Waladkhani A.R., Hellhammer J.
Menopause, Estrogen and Gonadotropins in Alzheimer Disease Raj K. Rolston, Gemma Casadesus, Kate M. Webber, Craig S. Atwood, Richard L. Bowen, George Perry, Mark A. Smith
Immunosuppression Routed via the Kynurenine Pathway: A Biochemical and Pathophysiologic Approach Álvaro González, Nerea Varo, Estibaliz Alegre, Angel Díaz, and Ignacio Melero
Pathophysiology of Tumor-associated Macrophages Ang Yuan, Jeremy J.-W. Chen, and Pan-Chyr Yang
Description
Volume 45 of the Advances in Clinical Chemistry series contains review articles of wide interest to clinical laboratory scientists and diagnostic adventurers. Articles in this volume cover such topics as Inhibins as Diagnostic Markers in Human Reproduction; uPA and PAI-1 in Breast Cancer: Review of Their Clinical Utility and Current Validation in the Prospective NNBC-3 Trial; Advances in Multiple Analyte Profiling; Immune Monitoring of Clinical Trials with Biotherapies; Dietary Modification of Brain Function: Effects on Neuroendocrine and Psychological Determinants of Mental Health and Stress Related Disorders; Menopause, Estrogen and Gonadotropins in Alzheimer’s Disease; Immunosuppression Routed via the Kynurenine Pathway: A Biochemical and Pathophysiologic Approach; and Pathophysiology of Tumor-associated Macrophages.
Readership
Biochemists and clinical biochemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 12th February 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080921167
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123742087
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Gregory Makowski Serial Editor
Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA