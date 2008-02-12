Advances in Clinical Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123742087, 9780080921167

Advances in Clinical Chemistry, Volume 45

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Gregory Makowski
eBook ISBN: 9780080921167
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123742087
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th February 2008
Page Count: 248
Table of Contents

  1. Inhibins as Diagnostic Markers in Human Reproduction Anastasia Tsigkou, Stefano Luisi, Fernando M. Reis, Felice Petraglia

  1. uPA and PAI-1 in Breast Cancer: Review of Their Clinical Utility and Current Validation in the Prospective NNBC-3 Trial Annecke K, Schmitt M, Euler U, Zerm M, Paepke D, Paepke S, von Minckwitz G, Thomssen C, and Harbeck N

  2. Advances in Multiple Analyte Profiling Virginia M. Salas, Bruce S. Edwards, Larry A. Sklar

  3. Immune Monitoring of Clinical Trials with Biotherapies Theresa L. Whiteside

  4. Dietary Modification of Brain Function: Effects on Neuroendocrine and Psychological Determinants of Mental Health and Stress Related Disorders Waladkhani A.R., Hellhammer J.

  5. Menopause, Estrogen and Gonadotropins in Alzheimer Disease Raj K. Rolston, Gemma Casadesus, Kate M. Webber, Craig S. Atwood, Richard L. Bowen, George Perry, Mark A. Smith

  6. Immunosuppression Routed via the Kynurenine Pathway: A Biochemical and Pathophysiologic Approach Álvaro González, Nerea Varo, Estibaliz Alegre, Angel Díaz, and Ignacio Melero

  7. Pathophysiology of Tumor-associated Macrophages Ang Yuan, Jeremy J.-W. Chen, and Pan-Chyr Yang

Description

Volume 45 of the Advances in Clinical Chemistry series contains review articles of wide interest to clinical laboratory scientists and diagnostic adventurers. Articles in this volume cover such topics as Inhibins as Diagnostic Markers in Human Reproduction; uPA and PAI-1 in Breast Cancer: Review of Their Clinical Utility and Current Validation in the Prospective NNBC-3 Trial; Advances in Multiple Analyte Profiling; Immune Monitoring of Clinical Trials with Biotherapies; Dietary Modification of Brain Function: Effects on Neuroendocrine and Psychological Determinants of Mental Health and Stress Related Disorders; Menopause, Estrogen and Gonadotropins in Alzheimer’s Disease; Immunosuppression Routed via the Kynurenine Pathway: A Biochemical and Pathophysiologic Approach; and Pathophysiology of Tumor-associated Macrophages.

Readership

Biochemists and clinical biochemists.

Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080921167
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123742087

About the Serial Editors

Gregory Makowski

Gregory Makowski Serial Editor

Dr Gregory S Makowski is a board certified clinical chemist and fellow of the National Academy of Clinical Biochemistry. Following receipt of his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Connecticut Storrs, he pursued post-doctoral studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington that culminated in his joint appointments in the School of Medicine and the Department of Laboratory Medicine at John Dempsey Hospital. He has numerous clinical and basic science publications and serves on various scientific and editorial boards. He is actively engaged in the training of Pathology residents and fellows in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Hartford Hospital. He currently serves as Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer for Clinical Laboratory Partners in Newington CT, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Laboratory Partners, Newington; Hartford Hospital, Hartford; Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, CT, USA

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.